AMFM Offering $6000 in Grants for Summer Youth Programs

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis musicians and music programs for youth, is pleased to announce that it is accepting applications for grants from its David Glaser Education Fund. Awards will go to organizations in the greater Annapolis area whose summer programs benefit underserved students.

The David Glaser Educational Fund is designed to offer underserved Annapolis youth exposure to the arts, particularly music. Mr. Glaser was a talented Annapolis-based performer, songwriter, and music teacher who cared deeply about mentoring and giving back to his community. AMFM will be providing $6,000 in grants this year, up from $4,000. “We wanted to reach more children this summer, given the isolation they’ve experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says AMFM President Matt McConville. “Thanks to the generosity of our community, through donations, we are able to do just that.”

Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, be based in the greater Annapolis area, have an established, active summer program that includes a strong music component, and must serve underserved youth. Applications will be accepted through April 15, 2021, and the recipients will be chosen on or about May 15, 2021. To apply, go to www.am-fm.org and click on the link for the David Glaser Education Fund.

AMFM was created to provide financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. It also provides music lessons for underserved children and gives scholarships to students majoring in music performance. For more information about AMFM and the David Glaser Educational Fund, or to make a donation, visit www.am-fm.org.

