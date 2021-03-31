After Record Days, BWI to Re-Open Long Term Parking Lot

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will reopen its Long Term A Parking lot on April 1, 2021. The Long Term A lot and several other parking operations at the airport were temporarily closed last March as a result of the global pandemic and its impact on air travel.

Passenger traffic has increased steadily at BWI Marshall Airport in recent weeks. Friday, March 26, was the busiest day since the start of Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, with 22,698 departing passengers. Several other days in March were among the busiest in the past year. As more people return to air travel, BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the region.

Content Continues Below

BWI Marshall Airport originally planned a gradual reopening of parking facilities starting July 1. Growing passenger traffic in recent weeks has prompted the airport to accelerate the reopening of the Long Term A lot. The airport’s Long Term B lot, Express Parking, and valet service will remain temporarily closed at this time.

“As passenger traffic continues to grow, we are monitoring conditions and working to meet customer demand,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Safe and reliable travel remain our highest priorities. We continue to work with our parking management contractor to ensure a positive travel experience for our passengers.”

Upon reopening, the parking rate for the BWI Marshall Airport Long Term A lot will be $8 per day, the regular rate. The BWI Marshall Airport Daily Garage and Hourly Garage have operated at reduced daily rates, $8 and $12, respectively, during the pandemic and will begin a phased transition to regular rates. As of April 15, the Daily Garage rate will be $10 per day and the Hourly Garage rate will be $16 per day. Resumption of the regular rates for the Daily Garage ($12 per day) and the Hourly Garage ($22 per day) is currently scheduled for October 1.

“As Maryland continues its COVID-19 recovery, the increased numbers at BWI Marshall reflect air travelers’ confidence that our workers and our airport partners are providing a clean, healthy environment and the region’s most convenient and efficient service,” Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater said. “With passengers returning in greater numbers, it’s crucial that everyone continue the practices that will aid Maryland’s recovery, including use of face coverings, maintaining social distance and taking other precautions that protect the health of ourselves and others.”

The entire BWI Marshall Airport team is focused on safe and healthy travel. Customers are reminded that masks or face coverings are required in the terminal. Only ticketed passengers and employees are permitted in the airport terminal at this time. Other health and safety initiatives at BWI Marshall include enhanced cleaning and sanitation; hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the terminal; protective barriers at security checkpoints, ticket counters and information desks; and physical distance markers in high-traffic areas. Health information is provided on information displays and overhead announcements.

For more on BWI Marshall’s COVID-19 recovery, see https://www.BWIairport.com/COVID19.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB