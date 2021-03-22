Action Annapolis and AIA to Present Two-Part Town Hall on Affordable Housing

The lack of affordable housing in the Annapolis area limits opportunities to create more inclusive communities. One solution, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), can weave additional residential housing into existing family homes, cut down on mass transit needs, reduce sprawl, diversify our communities and promote multigenerational living, all while maintaining the character of neighborhoods and improving housing affordability.

Action Annapolis, a women-led political action group and the Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the AIA, are hosting a two-part virtual town hall, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs): A critical tool for providing Affordable Housing, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 and Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 6:00pm-7:30pm.

SESSION 1 – What Are ADUs and How Can They Have a Positive Impact on Our Community? [ Register Here ]

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Kol Peterson, Owner of Accessory Dwelling Strategies, LLC; A company in Portland, OR, dedicated to ADU related education, advocacy and consulting. Author, Back Door Revolution: The Definitive Guide to ADU Development

Alex Pline, Member of Strong Towns Annapolis and The Annapolis Planning Commission

“If there is a point person for the ADU movement, it would have to be Kol Peterson. Peterson has been teaching and consulting prospective ADU owners, developers and realtors in Portland, Oregon—ADUs’ Ground Zero—for the past several years.” Richard Peck, SmallHomesForAging.com

SESSION 2 – How Can ADUs Work in the Annapolis Area? [ Register Here ]

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Moderated by Rev. Dr. Carletta Allen, Senior Pastor, Asbury United Methodist Church.

Panelists:

Greg Cantori , Nonprofit housing advocate and Owner/Principal of Cantori Cares

, Nonprofit housing advocate and Owner/Principal of Cantori Cares DaJuan Gay , Ward 6 Alderman, City of Annapolis

, Ward 6 Alderman, City of Annapolis Hans Riemer , Councilman, Montgomery County, MD

, Councilman, Montgomery County, MD Lisa D. B. Rodvien , County Council Vice Chair, District 6

, County Council Vice Chair, District 6 Brooks Schandelmeier, Ward 5 Alderman, City of Annapolis

Ward 5 Alderman, City of Annapolis Lois Schranek, Senior Advocate and Principal, Heart and Soul for Seniors

Presentations will be followed by a Question and Answer period.

More details can be found on the event’s Facebook Page.

