Academy Moved 98 Mids Recovering From COVID to Local Hotel

This evening, 98 midshipmen will be relocated to the Hilton Garden Inn, located on West Street in downtown Annapolis, in an effort to afford additional quarantine/isolation space in the Naval Academy dormitory, Bancroft Hall.

​Yesterday, Naval Academy senior leadership announced the decision to immediately implement increased COVID-19 mitigation measures, to include a full restriction of movement (ROM), due to an uptick in positive cases within the Brigade of Midshipmen, during a virtual address.

​The Academy is using the hotel’s lodging service and meal service with two midshipmen per room. These midshipmen are recovering from the COVID-19 virus and are from a variety of classes within the brigade. They will continue to be monitored twice daily.

Transportation to and from the hotel will be provided by USNA buses or vans. While at the Hilton Garden Inn, midshipmen will be required to stay in their own room except when escorted outdoors at set times for wellness purposes. Classes will be attended virtually. In addition, midshipmen are not authorized guests or deliveries from food vendors or delivery services.

The Hilton Garden Inn was chosen due to their robust COVID protocols, and they have hosted COVID-positive personnel from other organizations throughout the pandemic.

As a reminder, the Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis remain closed to all public visitors. For more information on these restrictions, visit www.usna.edu/COVID-19.

