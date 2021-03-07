AAMC Relaxes Visitation Policies as COVID Cases Wane

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (LHDCMC) have opened their doors to limited patient visitation. The guidelines allow one to two visitors, based on patient situation, to be present during visitor hours throughout the patient’s stay. Visitor hours for LHAAMC are 12 pm to 8 pm. Visitor hours for LHDCMC are 8 am to 8 pm. Clergy of any denomination may visit a patient at any time and does not count in visitation totals.

“Caring for and protecting our patients, families, employees, and the community during this pandemic has been our top priority,” said Victoria Bayless, chief executive officer for Luminis Health. “We recognize this past year has been difficult for patients and their loved ones. The new procedures will bring much needed support to our patients, while keeping everyone safe. We thank everyone for their patience and ask them to remain vigilant.”

Visitors will be screened upon entry to the hospital and expected to follow these guidelines:

They will be required to wear an appropriate mask at all times while in the hospital (even if vaccinated);

Must maintain social distancing from all others;

And wash or sanitize their hands throughout their visit.

As a patient and family-centered organization, Luminis Health will continue to review and update our visitation guidelines and practices as the situation changes. View the latest guidelines for LHAAMC here and LHDCMC here.

