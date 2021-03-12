AAMC Ranks Tops for Maternity Care in Maryland

According to Newsweek and The Leapfrog Group, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) has been named one of the best maternity hospitals in the State of Maryland. LHAAMC made the publication’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 list for demonstrating the highest performance in the United States in safety and quality of care for moms and newborns.

“It is truly an honor for Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center to be just one of 217 hospitals in the country to receive this recognition,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “This award is made possible thanks to efforts by our physicians, nurse midwives, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and the entire team.”

“To be just one of three hospitals in Maryland to earn this award is no small feat,” said Dr. Mitch Schwartz, president of Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise. “This is a real testament to our staff for its hard-work, quality care, and dedication to our patients.”

Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit that monitors the quality and safety of hospitals, to compile the list of hospitals that demonstrate excellence in maternity care. To be recognized as a Best Maternity Hospital, healthcare organizations had to meet several standards that include:

Low rates of early elective deliveries.

Low rates of Cesarean (C-section) deliveries for first-time mothers delivering a single, full-term baby in the head-down position.

When babies are delivered by C-section, using standardized techniques to prevent blood clots in new mothers.

Low rates of episiotomies, or incisions made in the birth canal to aid in a difficult delivery and prevent tearing of the tissue.

Testing babies for high levels of bilirubin, a substance that can highlight a baby is at higher risk for disabilities.

“Our families deserve the best,” said Monica Jones, chair of Luminis Health Women’s and Children’s services. “We’re here to create healthcare that’s easier, personal, and made for the communities that we call home. Hats off to our team for being 100% focused on the families we serve.”

Luminis Health wants to expand its nationally recognized obstetrics services to Doctors Community Medical Center. “Eight out of 10 mothers leave Prince George’s County for maternity care,” said Deneen Richmond, president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. “Prince Georgians deserve accessible women’s health services. That’s why we will submit a certificate-of-need application to the Maryland Health Care Commission in April to bring these much needed services to our family, friends, neighbors, and community there.”

