THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

AACC Lauded as Military Friendly School

| March 24, 2021, 10:08 AM

Military Friendly has recently designated Anne Arundel Community College as a 2021-22 Military Friendly School for its efforts that improve the lives of veterans and military personnel.

“We work hard to support our students at every step of their journey with the college” said Kat Schorr, program manager of AACC’s Military/Veteran Resource Center (MVRC), which serves active duty personnel, veterans and military families on campus. “Being named military friendly recognizes our strong commitment to the support of military-connected students.”

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

The Military Friendly program measures the institution’s ability to meet certain thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement, or transfer and loan default rates for students, specifically, student veterans. Doing so measures the organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for the military community.

More than 1,200 schools participated in the survey and AACC was one of 747 earning the designation. Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.

Learn more about AACC’s student veteran programs. For information about the Military Friendly list, visit their website.

Severn Bank

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»