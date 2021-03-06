Commercial cleaning services are recently on the rise and if you are one of the commercial cleaners in your area, you should be aware of your competitors because there are a number of them. Your competitors, just like you, rely on their cleaning business for livelihoods and they are willing to do anything to stand out. To survive this competition here are 6 smart ways a home cleaning business can stand out from the competition.

Offer Reasonable Pricing And Value

Your pricing structure can determine how many clients you get. While some people do not mind paying a lot of money for quality services, some people are mindful of the cost of home cleaning services. To be safe, offer reasonable pricing that is in line with the value of your services. A simple way to do this according to the STPP group is to go for affordable cleaning products like an affordable washing powder value pack to offer your clients some high-level laundry services at a cheaper cost. While at this, ensure you do not price yourself so low below your competitors as this can not only lead to economic losses but it can also make clients doubtful about the quality of your services. Pay attention to the value you can give your clients.

Check your cleaning methods for efficacy too. You can test for ATP to guarantee your clients that your company indeed provides a good level of cleanliness. You can use pricing strategies like a money-back guarantee on your services. You can also have your customers billed based on the number of hours your employees are on site.

Have Good Client Relationships

To manage competition, you must have a strong client base. Such aspects to consider in your client relations model are prompt responses and client involvement. Ensure you respond to your client’s queries on time; or risk they will go elsewhere.

The way you respond to your clients’ calls can also determine whether they will be loyal clients or go away. Anytime you have a client calling to inquire about your services, explain the services to them so comprehensively that by the end of the call they shall have all the details they need to make a decision.

Identify A Niche

There are hundreds of other companies that offer the same cleaning services as you do. To distinguish yourself from them, you can identify a niche and this way you will specifically offer a certain type of service that your competitors do not offer. You can be as creative and use green cleaning products so that you will have all the clients that value green products for yourself.

Equip Your Employees With Skills

It can be so disappointing to get orders from many potential clients but your employees fail you by providing poor service. Your company’s reputation is critical so guard it by all means. Besides equipping your employees with relevant knowledge and skills, appreciate them accordingly so that they can have an inner drive to make your company shine. Good benefits can enhance employee loyalty and this can consequently improve employee productivity.

Seek Feedback

Feedback is a sure way to customize your services to suit your customers’ needs and interests. Encourage your clients to give you honest feedback and commend employees anytime a client gives you positive feedback. Do not encourage only positive feedback rather encourage genuine feedback. You can then use the feedback from your clients to change what you should change.

You can make your feedback mechanism more vibrant by rewarding clients who always give feedback after every session of cleaning services with some points which can build up over time to enable these clients to enjoy some discounted services.

Fulfill Your Promises

Whether you work with verbal or written customer agreements, offer exactly what you promise your clients. Customers appreciate honesty. If you promise to be at a customer’s home at 9;30am, be there at least five minutes early. If you promise to use green products, don’t offer anything less. Your clients will like you for your honesty and consistency.

It’s not difficult to make your home cleaning business different from the rest. By taking simple steps such as making your employees feel appreciated and seeking and acting on genuine feedback, you can make your clients avoid seeking services from your competitors. Honesty is important in every business and offering your clients the quality services you promise them is a way to create and maintain customer loyalty. Don’t forget to have a strong client support system where you listen to and address the needs of your clients accordingly. Ensure your clients receive value for their money anytime they seek your home cleaning services.

