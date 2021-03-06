6 Reckless Driving Habits You Should Avoid on the Road

Whether or not you’re a newbie in driving, traffic laws can still be confusing as it varies depending on your location. What might be illegal where you are now might be legal in other places.

New laws can be added depending on the changes in the local legislatures. So, even if you’ve been driving for more than a decade, you might still get confused about what is considered reckless driving and what isn’t. But, there are certain habits that we need to change, even if the law doesn’t require it, to keep accidents at bay.

Regardless of the rules and regulations imposed in your state, here are some habits you need to change today.

Using Gadgets While Driving

Smartphones and other gadgets truly have made things a lot more convenient for us. They even come with features that will easily navigate roads and even alert you when a route is congested.

However, our eyes should only focus on the road as we drive. This way, we can see what’s up ahead. But with gadgets begging for our attention, we’re likely to get distracted by them.

If you really need to use your phone, try to stop on the side of the road instead to answer a call. Or, you can use accessories so that you can answer calls hands-free. Most phones these days also come with hands-free features that will allow you to answer incoming calls while you drive.

Listening to Music

A lot of people may argue with this as many prefer driving while playing music. Sure, it excites you up, keeping you alert while you’re on the road. However, it could affect your driving performance and even your mood.

Rock music, for instance, has a fast tempo. This type of music, as per reports, could affect your speed. If you need music to keep you up as you drive, experts recommend music that is below 120 beats per minute.

Picking music to play while you drive is also crucial as it can affect your mood. There are songs with aggressive lyrics that can increase aggressive thoughts and feelings, negatively affecting your mood, especially if you encounter an issue with another driver. That said, pick something that will uplift your mood.

Tailgating

It sure is annoying when someone tries to cut the traffic line and then merge in at the front. It will only cause more traffic. So, some drivers try to follow a car too closely to not give way to another car. But did you know that this habit is one of the most dangerous?

If you don’t pay much attention to the surrounding traffic and follow a car too closely, you’ll have a shorter distance to stop. Thus, it can be dangerous when the leading car must brake unexpectedly. In addition to that, it could result in a ticket. So, be sure to leave a reasonable distance from other cars.

Not Using Turn Signal

Many drivers overlook the turn signal’s importance, especially when the road is wide and when they’re driving with only a few cars. It’s so easy to be lazy about using it.

But even if no one is watching or if you don’t see any cars near you, it’s always a good habit to use it to signal a lane change. Doing this will help you get used to utilizing it. So, over time, if you get caught in heavy traffic, you won’t find it hard to use anymore.

This, of course, helps you prevent accidents. Since turning it on helps you communicate with other drivers as you switch lanes, they’ll get your message and will leave more room for you.

Not Wearing a Seatbelt

Wearing a seatbelt is standard practice for most drivers. However, there are still those who don’t use it, especially if they’re driving on a wide road with light traffic.

Bear in mind that accidents can happen at any time. It’s always a safe option to buckle up as it can save lives.

Driving Under the Influence

Driving under the influence is a no-brainer as we see many advisories about it. However, it’s still worth talking about as many overestimate their ability to drive safely, while others think they won’t get caught.

Both alcohol and drugs can impair your reflexes, which is why it’s dangerous to drive if you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Good driving habits aren’t only for your safety. They will affect your loved ones and other people on the road too. So, if you are not feeling your best, avoid driving to prevent getting yourself and others into danger.

