6 More Mass Vaccinations Sites Coming to Maryland Including Annapolis

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland will open six more mass vaccination sites beginning in early April, doubling the number to 12 as the state prepares for a significant increase in vaccine supply from the federal government.

“We have over 2,500 points of distribution and will grow by hundreds more to over 3,000, adding hundreds of doctors’ offices and pharmacies in addition to expanding the reach of community clinics through our equity task force operation,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to once again strongly encourage all Marylanders to please get vaccinated when it is your turn.”

As of today, 70.4% of Marylanders over 65 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 33.8% of Marylanders 18 and older have received their first dose.

SIX ADDITIONAL MASS VACCINATION SITES TO OPEN

Governor Hogan announced that the state will partner with local jurisdictions to add six mass vaccination sites, doubling the current number of mass vaccination sites in Maryland:

In early April, the Timonium Fairgrounds site in Baltimore County will be converted to a mass vaccination site, and in partnership with Montgomery County , a mass vaccination site will open at Montgomery College in Germantown.

will be converted to a mass vaccination site, and in partnership with , a mass vaccination site will open at Montgomery College in Germantown. In mid-April, mass vaccination sites will open in partnership with Frederick County and Anne Arundel County . Announcements will be made when dates and locations are finalized.

and . Announcements will be made when dates and locations are finalized. In late April, mass vaccination sites will open in partnership with Howard County and Harford County. Announcements will be made when dates and locations are finalized.

The state’s sixth mass vaccination site will open this Thursday at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets.

PHASE 2B TO INCLUDE MARYLANDERS WITH DISABILITIES

Governor Hogan announced that all Marylanders 16 and older with disabilities will be included in Phase 2B, which begins on Tuesday, March 30.

Phase 2B includes all Marylanders 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, as defined by CDC guidelines.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, this will include “all Marylanders 16 and older with disabilities receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, Maryland Medicaid Employed Individuals with Disabilities (EID) individuals, Maryland Medicaid Rare and Expensive Case Management (REM) recipients; Marylanders receiving Temporary Disability Assistance Program (TDAP) benefits, or Marylanders receiving long term services and supports through the state’s Medicaid waiver and state plan services.” Marylanders with intellectual and developmental disabilities are included in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution.

PRE-REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR PHASE 2B

More than 150,000 Marylanders have successfully pre-registered for an appointment at a mass vaccination site. Marylanders in Phase 1, as well as Phases 2A and 2B, can now pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

While the Governor did not specify the specific location of the site in Anne Arundel County, according to Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, the site will be located within the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

I want to congratulate the many county staff who coordinated the diligent planning and quiet advocacy needed to bring a mass vaccination site to #AnneArundel County. Thank you to Governor Hogan and his team for selecting this ideal location in the heart of Maryland. pic.twitter.com/aQ2IuG4hvR — County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) March 23, 2021

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB