How About a Spring Break Cruise with Watermark?

Spring is here. It arrived yesterday so that means it is time to get out on the water! And in Annapolis, if you don’t own your own boat, most people will turn to Watermark Cruises for some help.

This year, from March 26th throgh April 11th, you can enjoy a 2-hour cruise aboard the Miss Anne for up to 12 family or friends in your pod. Miss Anne is an open air vessel that can be stocked with your favorite food or beverages (or bring your own) and have a great time cruising Spa Creek, the Annapolis Harbor, or the Severn River–your choice!

The cost is $750 during the week and $850 on the weekends with no specific time–they can work around your schedule. Sunset anyone? For more details or to book your spring break cruise, call Angelyse at 410-268-7601 Ext 108, or send an email to [email protected]

