THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

How About a Spring Break Cruise with Watermark?

| March 21, 2021, 10:02 AM


Spring is here. It arrived yesterday so that means it is time to get out on the water!  And in Annapolis, if you don’t own your own boat, most people will turn to Watermark Cruises for some help.

This year, from March 26th throgh April 11th, you can enjoy a 2-hour cruise aboard the Miss Anne for up to 12 family or friends in your pod.  Miss Anne is an open air vessel that can be stocked with your favorite food or beverages (or bring your own)  and have a great time cruising Spa Creek, the Annapolis Harbor, or the Severn River–your choice!

The cost is $750 during the week and $850 on the weekends with no specific time–they can work around your schedule. Sunset anyone?  For more details or to book your spring break cruise, call Angelyse at 410-268-7601 Ext 108, or send an email to [email protected]

Severn Bank

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»