World Artists Experiences presents 13th Annual Bridges to the World Int’l Film Festival

| February 25, 2021, 04:04 PM

The 13th Annual Bridges to the World International Film Festival is moving from local screens to Zoom Webinars this year. The festival, sponsored by World Artists Experiences, features five films from five countries.  It will run for five weeks on Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m., Eastern Time, beginning February 2 and ending March 2.

A film from a different country will be shown each week.  The films were selected and provided by the embassies to represent their country’s spirit and art of film making.  Each film will be introduced and followed by a discussion.  Films will be shown with English subtitles.

On the Frontline” from Mozambique will be shown Feb. 2.  On Feb. 9, “Mellow Mud” from Latvia will be featured.  “The Wave” from Mexico will be viewed Feb. 16.  “For Love’s Sake” from Japan will be shown Feb. 23.  On March 2, “The Citizen” from Egypt will be shown.

The first film, from Mozambique, on Feb.2, is a documentary filmed in 2018, showing the training and essential work of the rangers in Gorongosa National Park to fight against ivory and bush meat hunters, illegal teak loggers, wildfires  and to help concerned members of buffer zone communities.

To join the film festival:

  •    Zoom Webinar ID:   833 6029 3896
  •    Passcode:  Bridges

All five viewing will use the same number and passcode.  A direct link to the Zoom Webinars will be on the WAE website at WorldArtists.org.

A festival guide is available for download from the WAE website as well, and provides information about each film.

In previous years, the annual film festival was held locally in Annapolis, California MD, Cumberland, Salisbury, and Towson.

World Artists Experiences is a non-profit organization which bridges international understanding through cultural and citizen diplomacy.  The festival is being help in partnership with the embassies of Egypt, Japan, Latvia, Mexico, and Mozambique. For more information contact WAE at [email protected].

