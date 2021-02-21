Why You Should Read That Warning Label

It can be easy to disregard the warning label on your new desk, but it can tell you vital information that could protect your life and health. Many products are built with the understanding on the part of manufacturers that they can pose a potential risk to users. Reading these labels is vital to avoid potential harm that may come from the product and for collecting compensation in the event that you are harmed by it.

What Does a Warning Label Tell You?

A warning label may tell you several important pieces of information about a product:

A number to call for more information

How to store it

How it may harm you

How to safely use it

What substances that are present

How to aid someone harmed by the product

Which regulations the product may be considered harmful under

The warning label can inform you about hidden dangers within the product you just purchased and could protect you or your loved ones from harm. However, it’s important to foster the right label-reading habits, for yourself and those in your household, to avoid the dangers certain products pose.

Protecting Your Children

Children are especially at risk of being harmed by products with warning labels. Many home cleaners can look like candies or juices, and young children can accidentally ingest them if they aren’t taught to avoid them. If your children are old enough to read, be sure to teach them what the warning labels are, where to find them, and what they mean. For children who can’t read, showing them what the picture looks like and telling them to tell you if they see a product with it and to avoid it can help to protect them from harm.

What if You Don’t Read the Label?

If you don’t read the warning label on a product you buy, you could put yourself or others in danger when you try to use it. You may misuse the product, and, depending on what it is, could actually be breaking the law. Some products, especially cleaners and medications, are forbidden by federal law from being used for any purpose outside that explicitly described on their label. You could also waste money by refusing to read the label, as you might buy the wrong product for your needs or one which places you and your household at an unacceptable level of risk.

I Read The Label And Was Harmed: What Do I Do?

If you read the warning label and were harmed anyway, despite knowing the risks and taking the appropriate precautions to minimize them, you may have a product liability claim. Bader | Scott an Atlanta product liability lawyer says you may be able to file a case that allows you to collect the compensation to which you’re entitled. Depending on your injuries, you could face permanent damage and ongoing medical expenses. A product liability lawyer specializing in these cases can guide you through the filing process and argue on your behalf to get you the maximum award.

Why Didn’t The Label Work?

If you read the warning label but still were injured by your product, it could be that it was defective or damaged in some way. There’s also a remote possibility that it has the wrong label. It’s vital to locate at which point in the supply chain the failure happened, whether it was due to the manufacturer, the retailer improperly storing the product, a problem with the delivery, or something else. Finding the party ultimately responsible for your injuries and medical expenses is vital to aid your recovery.

A defective or malfunctioning item could cause a lifetime of damage, but by taking the right precautions, you can protect yourself against it and give yourself the ability to rebuild your finances after an accident.

