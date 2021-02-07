What’s happening for Valentine’s Day in Annapolis?
As Downtown Annapolis is expanding indoor capacity and evening hours at many of its restaurants and other businesses, plans are underway to welcome those wishing to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb 14th. This year Valentine’s Day falls on a weekend which gives people more options to celebrate throughout the weekend.
With COVID still on everyone’s mind, there will be dine-in, carryout, delivery, online shopping, virtual entertainment, and safe in-person options being offered this year in downtown Annapolis for Valentine’s Day. “This makes it a perfect weekend to distract your loved ones from almost a years’ worth of lockdowns and restrictions to plan a special weekend together.” Says Erik Evans the Executive Director of both the Annapolis Arts District and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.
Several local arts organizations have put together virtual valentine themed events for you to enjoy at home including the Annapolis Shakespeare Company, the Annapolis Opera, and the Anne Arundel County Public Library. Combine this with a carryout meal, a bottle of wine, and a fire in the fireplace or TV and you have a romantic weekend at home.
For those wanting to escape the house, several downtown hotels have specials this month on overnight stays and you can find everything you need to make Valentine’s Day Weekend special within walking distance downtown including flowers, chocolate, wine, cards, jewelry, gifts, and dinner.
While it is always recommended that you make advanced plans for Valentine’s Day, this is especially true this year. Due to COVID, inventory can be lighter than normal and restaurants are still operating at only 50% capacity plus maintaining social distancing.
This year the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and the Annapolis Arts District teamed up to survey downtown area businesses to find all the current advertised Valentine’s Day specials for the downtown Annapolis area. The specials and events are listed below. The two organizations expect even more Valentine’s Day Weekend options will be added over the coming days. Updates to Valentine’s Day Weekend activities will be posted at www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/valentine-s-day-in-annapolis
Valentines Day Weekend in Annapolis Specials
Prep for the Big Weekend Specials
Hudson & Fouquet Salon
Treatment promo, 20% off conditioning treatments like Oribe, Kerastase, and B3 Demi Permanents.
Annapolis Hotel Specials
Graduate Hotel
WINTER WARM-UP this winter with rates starting at $89 and receive a $25 Graduate Hotels gift card!
Gibson’s Lodgings of Annapolis.
Use 20% Off Promo Code wintergetaway20 good through February 2021
Events
Annapolis Opera
Songs of Love Sunday, February 14, 2021, | 3 PM $20 Minimum Donation Required to Attend
Annapolis Shakespeare Company
Presents “BE MY BABY: The Best of the Girl Groups” Cabaret available ON DEMAND
Anne Arundel County Library
Virtual Cookbook Club Blind Date with a Book…and chocolate! Feb 10th, 7-8 pm and Virtual Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt February 12th, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Historic Annapolis
A Taste of History with Joyce White Feb. 9 for a virtual look at the history of chocolate
Mission Escape Rooms
Don’t miss out on this SWEETHEART of a deal! Make this Valentine’s Day an unforgettable one with an escape room experience for two at the price of $75. USE PROMO CODE: VDAY2021 New bookings only. Code can only be redeemed for 2 participants. Promo code valid for all bookings on Sunday, February 14th, 2021 only.
Wine & Design
Date night Friday, Feb 5th and Sat Feb 13th, 8 pm the Valentine Gnome painting.
Shopping
RASA Juice Shop
Valentine’s Day Bouquets for $75.00 – $110.00 and miscellaneous merchandise
Dazzling Florist
Valentine’s Day bouquets
Flowers by Donna
Valentine’s Day Bouquets
Kilwins
Valentine’s Day Assorted Treats and boxes
Mango and Main
Valentine’s day collection of merchandise
Here a pop-up shop
Valentine’s Day and Anti-Valentine’s merchandise
Zachary’s Jewelers
Shop here to send 1Love by getting a Valentine gift or putting one on your wish list! You can start spreading the love by donating to Feed Anne Arundel Every dollar donated is a chance to win a beautiful diamond heart pendant from John Hardy!
Annapolis Collection Gallery
Valentine Art Auction Jan 28, 2021 – Feb 7th
Jo Fleming Contemporary Art
Exhibition Structure and Color in the Abstract Feb 1-March 31
Seabags Valentine’s Day collection of merchandise
727 Bags Valentine’s Day offer up to 30% off select merchandise
Restaurant Specials
Blackwall Hitch
Valentine’s Dinner Feb 12-14 Dine-in 4 courses $70 per person and champagne specials, To go 4 courses $125 for 2 plus wine specials
Federal House
Has outdoor romantic fire pits and fire tables.
Galway Bay
Valentine’s Dinner for 2 for $75 dine-in or carry out
Lewnes Steakhouse
Feb 14 starting at 12 pm dine in or carry out service begins
Middleton’s Tavern
Valentine’s Weekend dinner our full pandemic menu plus a carefully created romantic menu to make your evening special.
Miss Shirley’s Cafe EXTENDED HOURS 8 AM – 8 PM only on Valentine’s Day – February 14th!
Pickup/Curbside/Delivery 2/8 – 2/14, we’ll be bringing back one of our fan-favorite dishes – Shirley’s Affair with Oscar, named one of the Best Dishes in Maryland by Food Network
Preserve
Has a super luxurious Valentine’s Day box for $150 (not a meal)
Pussers
$40 per couple dinner Feb 12-14 dine-in or carry out
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Valentine’s Day Package! three different packages starting at $89.95.
Café Normandie
Valentine’s Day Dinner for one $75 or for 2 $140 both 4 courses with a glass of champagne
Luna Blu
Valentine’s Day Virtual Wine Dinner with Italian Winemaker Bibi Graetz (pre-recorded) 5 course plus 4 750 ml bottles of wine for $150 for 2 people
Osteria 177
$125 per person 3-course meal with complimentary Lemoncello dine in or carry out
Paul’s Homewood Café
4-course meal dine in or to go, plus 30% off select wines
