What’s happening for Valentine’s Day in Annapolis?

As Downtown Annapolis is expanding indoor capacity and evening hours at many of its restaurants and other businesses, plans are underway to welcome those wishing to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb 14th. This year Valentine’s Day falls on a weekend which gives people more options to celebrate throughout the weekend.

With COVID still on everyone’s mind, there will be dine-in, carryout, delivery, online shopping, virtual entertainment, and safe in-person options being offered this year in downtown Annapolis for Valentine’s Day. “This makes it a perfect weekend to distract your loved ones from almost a years’ worth of lockdowns and restrictions to plan a special weekend together.” Says Erik Evans the Executive Director of both the Annapolis Arts District and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

Several local arts organizations have put together virtual valentine themed events for you to enjoy at home including the Annapolis Shakespeare Company, the Annapolis Opera, and the Anne Arundel County Public Library. Combine this with a carryout meal, a bottle of wine, and a fire in the fireplace or TV and you have a romantic weekend at home.

For those wanting to escape the house, several downtown hotels have specials this month on overnight stays and you can find everything you need to make Valentine’s Day Weekend special within walking distance downtown including flowers, chocolate, wine, cards, jewelry, gifts, and dinner.

While it is always recommended that you make advanced plans for Valentine’s Day, this is especially true this year. Due to COVID, inventory can be lighter than normal and restaurants are still operating at only 50% capacity plus maintaining social distancing.

This year the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and the Annapolis Arts District teamed up to survey downtown area businesses to find all the current advertised Valentine’s Day specials for the downtown Annapolis area. The specials and events are listed below. The two organizations expect even more Valentine’s Day Weekend options will be added over the coming days. Updates to Valentine’s Day Weekend activities will be posted at www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/valentine-s-day-in-annapolis

Valentines Day Weekend in Annapolis Specials

Prep for the Big Weekend Specials

Hudson & Fouquet Salon

Treatment promo, 20% off conditioning treatments like Oribe, Kerastase, and B3 Demi Permanents.

Annapolis Hotel Specials

Graduate Hotel

WINTER WARM-UP this winter with rates starting at $89 and receive a $25 Graduate Hotels gift card!

Gibson’s Lodgings of Annapolis.

Use 20% Off Promo Code wintergetaway20 good through February 2021

Events

Annapolis Opera

Songs of Love Sunday, February 14, 2021, | 3 PM $20 Minimum Donation Required to Attend

Annapolis Shakespeare Company

Presents “BE MY BABY: The Best of the Girl Groups” Cabaret available ON DEMAND

Anne Arundel County Library

Virtual Cookbook Club Blind Date with a Book…and chocolate! Feb 10th, 7-8 pm and Virtual Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt February 12th, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Historic Annapolis

A Taste of History with Joyce White Feb. 9 for a virtual look at the history of chocolate

Mission Escape Rooms

Don’t miss out on this SWEETHEART of a deal! Make this Valentine’s Day an unforgettable one with an escape room experience for two at the price of $75. USE PROMO CODE: VDAY2021 New bookings only. Code can only be redeemed for 2 participants. Promo code valid for all bookings on Sunday, February 14th, 2021 only.

Wine & Design

Date night Friday, Feb 5th and Sat Feb 13th, 8 pm the Valentine Gnome painting.

Shopping

RASA Juice Shop

Valentine’s Day Bouquets for $75.00 – $110.00 and miscellaneous merchandise

Dazzling Florist

Valentine’s Day bouquets

Flowers by Donna

Valentine’s Day Bouquets

Kilwins

Valentine’s Day Assorted Treats and boxes

Mango and Main

Valentine’s day collection of merchandise

Here a pop-up shop

Valentine’s Day and Anti-Valentine’s merchandise

Zachary’s Jewelers

Shop here to send 1Love by getting a Valentine gift or putting one on your wish list! You can start spreading the love by donating to Feed Anne Arundel Every dollar donated is a chance to win a beautiful diamond heart pendant from John Hardy!

Annapolis Collection Gallery

Valentine Art Auction Jan 28, 2021 – Feb 7th

Jo Fleming Contemporary Art

Exhibition Structure and Color in the Abstract Feb 1-March 31

Seabags Valentine’s Day collection of merchandise

727 Bags Valentine’s Day offer up to 30% off select merchandise

Restaurant Specials

Blackwall Hitch

Valentine’s Dinner Feb 12-14 Dine-in 4 courses $70 per person and champagne specials, To go 4 courses $125 for 2 plus wine specials

Federal House

Has outdoor romantic fire pits and fire tables.

Galway Bay

Valentine’s Dinner for 2 for $75 dine-in or carry out

Lewnes Steakhouse

Feb 14 starting at 12 pm dine in or carry out service begins

Middleton’s Tavern

Valentine’s Weekend dinner our full pandemic menu plus a carefully created romantic menu to make your evening special.

Miss Shirley’s Cafe EXTENDED HOURS 8 AM – 8 PM only on Valentine’s Day – February 14th!

Pickup/Curbside/Delivery 2/8 – 2/14, we’ll be bringing back one of our fan-favorite dishes – Shirley’s Affair with Oscar, named one of the Best Dishes in Maryland by Food Network

Preserve

Has a super luxurious Valentine’s Day box for $150 (not a meal)

Pussers

$40 per couple dinner Feb 12-14 dine-in or carry out

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Valentine’s Day Package! three different packages starting at $89.95.

Café Normandie

Valentine’s Day Dinner for one $75 or for 2 $140 both 4 courses with a glass of champagne

Luna Blu

Valentine’s Day Virtual Wine Dinner with Italian Winemaker Bibi Graetz (pre-recorded) 5 course plus 4 750 ml bottles of wine for $150 for 2 people

Osteria 177

$125 per person 3-course meal with complimentary Lemoncello dine in or carry out

Paul’s Homewood Café

4-course meal dine in or to go, plus 30% off select wines

