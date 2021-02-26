Signing into a rehab center is the first major step towards recovery from addiction. The moment you finally realize that you need help is the moment your life changes.

That being said, not all rehab centers are the same. Each one offers something different. Finding one that fits your needs can not only speed up your recovery from addiction but make it permanent. Here’s what to look for in a rehab center.

Accreditation

Before you start looking at available facilities in a rehab center, you should make sure that the centers you’re interested in have all the necessary accreditations. Rehabilitation of people suffering from different forms of addiction requires a level of professionalism and experience that is only found within accredited institutions.

In essence, you’re looking for accreditation on the federal level such as that from The Joint Commission for Behavioral Healthcare and National Association of Addiction Treatment Professionals.

The rehab centers you’re interested in might also require state-level accreditation. Make sure to check what the regulations are in your area.

Inpatient or Outpatient Care

Inpatient treatment and care mean that you or your loved ones affected by addiction will be staying in a facility operated by the rehab center. This form of treatment is favored in situations where the patients are victims of substance abuse who need to get clean.

Almost all substance abuse inpatient treatments start with a detox stage where the patient is put through a regimen aimed at getting them clean. Outpatient care is aimed at patients who don’t require 24-hour observation. Both forms of therapy have been effective. The rehab center you choose should offer both.

Evidence-Based Treatment Methods

Inpatient treatment is based on various therapies and methods of treatment. The rehab center you choose should be utilizing evidence-based treatment methods that are considered to be the norm within the industry. Therapies such as the 12-Step Facilitation Therapy and similar have all shown varying degrees of consistency and success as far as results go.

Quality of Facilities

Staying in a rehab center is hardly a fun experience for patients and family alike. That being said, the quality of facilities can help make that stay better. If your rehab center of choice has exceptional facilities that go past simple lodging, your chances of recovery will increase. Rehab centers can also facilitate all kinds of recreational activities such as sports, different classes, and similar.

Although extracurricular activities might seem unnecessary in the grand scheme of things, they are an important tool in various treatment methods.

Location

Location is always an important factor. However, there are two schools of thought when it comes to choosing a rehab center based on location. On one hand, if you’re opting for inpatient treatment, a rehab center that is further away could be a good thing for the patient.

Being physically removed from the environment that has enabled someone’s addiction is a good way to have that person focused on rehabilitation and recovery.

On the other hand, distant rehab centers aren’t the best choice for outpatient treatment programs. With outpatient therapy, you’re required to participate in various classes, group therapies, and other activities, but you’re not staying in the rehab center. Living close to the rehab facilities is important to maintaining a commitment to the program while it also makes the whole process easier from a logistical standpoint.

Proven Track Record

One of the most important metrics that can tell you whether a rehab center is worth looking into is its track record. With a bit of investigative work, you can find out whether a specific rehab center is treating people successfully, or not. Talking with alumni or ex-patients of the center can help you make your decision.

Post Treatment Support

The work that’s being done within rehab centers is important. The detox stage and later therapy are a crucial part of any successful rehabilitation story. However, rehab rarely ends when the treatment ends. Most good rehab centers also offer post-treatment support to their patients. This could be a valuable tool that will keep you or your loved ones on a straight path.

Having that lifeline when going gets tough can make all the difference in the world for someone. Different rehab centers offer different forms of post-treatment support. Some will have a phone or online coaching you can access, while others might offer various resources and support groups.

Finding the right rehab center is all about doing your due diligence. It’s a good idea to have a checklist of your needs and wants before you start looking at different centers. Also, feel free to get in touch with different centers and ask whatever questions you may have.

