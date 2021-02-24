Accidents and tragedies happen each day, all around us, sometimes they happen at the most unexpected places such as at a workplace. Due to the nature of some jobs, it can be an extremely dangerous environment to work in, with employees being exposed to all sorts and kinds of health hazards. Unfortunately with this being said, in some cases employees might get into tragic accidents that can leave them scarred for life with irreversible damages. What does a person do after such a horrible thing, how does one recover? So here’s what to do if your work accident left you disabled.

Get your medical records

If the injury was so severe that it left you not only unable to return to work, but it changed the way you live your day-to-day life, it’s probably serious! You need to get an intricate medical exam and diagnosis to determine how bad the injury really is. Often, the faulty and dangerous environment of the workplace causes injuries that impact limbs – legs, arms, hands, and fingers. In these cases, it will leave the patient permanently damaged and in most cases disabled for life, making it hard for them to ever return to their original job, and on top of that, it will disrupt their daily life, changing it forever.

Talk to your employer

Every company has worker’s compensation insurance. But regardless, you need to let your employer know that you’ve suffered a great deal while on the job and the employer’s duty is to help you out as much as they can. Depending on the severity of the injury or disability and the nature of the job, you may or may not be able to go back to work at your original. Some companies can work around it and some can’t, but don’t let that worry you – you can always seek financial support and compensation in other places!

The legal side of things

Thankfully, the good thing is that the law is on your side…in most cases! Once you get your medical diagnosis, you can seek compensation by making a claim to the insurance company. In severe cases, especially if the injury left you disabled and unable to work again, you are entitled to getting all sorts and kinds of benefits. But in order to reach the best possible outcome, you’ll need an experienced lawyer to have your back. As a North Carolina workers’ compensation lawyer stated, a lot of compensation claims end up not working so well for the patients, due to them not being properly written. These things are intricate and need to be sought out with as much care and taught as possible, that’s why an experienced lawyer will have to jump in to help.

Permanent disability benefit

Unfortunately, in some tragic cases, a person is injured to the point where his daily life forever changes, and he is no longer able to do the things he once did – like working at a particular job, or any kind of job that’s of similar nature. This can leave people in so much stress and agony, not only is their body forever changed but now they are unable to provide the same way they did. During the recovery, the chosen doctor will determine the state of the patient permanently disabled, and in this case, the outcome will prevent them from working again. But, that’s not the end, as there are options for these people! If their disability is eligible, they can get long-term or permanent disability benefits!

File an insurance claim

Lastly, you need to file your insurance claim, in order to get your compensation and on top of that to assure the plans for your future as you are no longer able to work, regardless if only partially or not, even if it’s only a short-term leave you still need your benefits! You’ll have to work alongside your chosen lawyer in order to build the best possible claim for your specific situation. Remember, every accident and injury is unique, so it will be treated that way. That’s why you need an experienced professional to help guide you! Only then you can contact your chosen insurance company and make your claim! This can impact your future a lot, so you want to make sure you do it correctly and get the best possible outcome out of this tragic situation.

At the end of the day, accidents are unfortunately just a regular part of life, they can happen to anyone, anywhere, and anywhen, but it’s pretty horrible to get hurt in a place where you should feel safe – your job. But there are ways to make the situation better, you just need to look for them!

