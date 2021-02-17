--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Vaccine and Testing Clinics Cancelled for February 18 in ADvance of WInter Storm

| February 17, 2021, 05:11 PM

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced today that all of the health department’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics scheduled for Thursday, February 18,  will be cancelled due to inclement weather.

Individuals who have vaccination appointments at the Anne Arundel Community College and Maryland Live will be notified of the cancellations by phone messages, followed by emails with specific rescheduling information. Patients with testing appointments should reschedule at crispcovid19.powerappsportals.com/new-patient/

Vaccination and testing clinics on Friday, February 19 are expected to open on time, and appointments will proceed as scheduled. Tune in to your local news and www.aahealth.org for the latest weather-related clinic schedule information for the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

For more information, call 410-222-7256. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

