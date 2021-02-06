Types of Golf Clubs Every Beginner Should Have

It’s about time to think about golfing. Anne Arundel County’s Eisenhower Golf Course will be opening in a few weeks. Golfing is a thrilling and engaging sport taking place on lush green spaces, open air, and maybe some frustrations. On the other hand, it can be an expensive affair when you consider all the gear that you need. If you are just starting out, it can be confusing just selecting the right clubs to use. As a beginner, getting the full set can be quite pricey.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t mean that you can’t pick a few clubs when starting. You will gradually build up on the clubs you acquire as you increase your skill in the game. As you progress in the game, you can choose from over 40 different forms for use in a 14 different numbers on the course. In case you’re wondering about the best clubs to select as a beginner, here’s a few tips.

Ideally, as a beginner, the objective is to have enough clubs to cover the long, short, and even bunker shots, among others. Once you identify what will best address your needs, you are good to go.

Wood

If you thought the wood club is synonomous with its composition, you wouldn’t be farther from the truth. While some are still made with wood, most newer “woods” have an iron composition, and you can use it on shots outside of 200 yards. It has a bulkier head, which gives you the upper hand to send the golf ball in long distances. The wood will help you get long shots from the tee, controlling the ball the furthest compared to other clubs.

The wood’s head has a more significant dimension, allowing it to have more perimeter weighting, and consequently, it lowers its center of gravity. Therefore, it will be easier for you to have consistent shots even as a beginner. The type of wood you choose at the beginning will significantly influence the skill you gain in the field. For instance, a five wood gives you a better chance of making a correct shot on most drives. Additionally, it has more versatility and gives you the upper hand in making it the right club for most long shots.

Iron

Iron has a metal composition, and you can use it within an approximate distance of 200 yards within the green. Typically, you will need an iron club after your tee shot and you are inching closer to the green. Consequently, as your skills advance, you will gradually increase the number of iron clubs in your bag. As a beginner, the 5 iron club is a good, solid, multi-purpose club.

Driver

The driver is the most significant and essential clubs that you need in your golf bag. It is vital to make the first shot toward the hole go as far as possible to help with yor scoring. It is a “must have” club for beginners as it tends to hit the mark when you hit the golf ball. Purchasing the best driver for golf beginners requires a slow and carefully calculated approach to get the best one to help you get the best distance with an upward arc to get the ball rolling.

Typically, remember that you need to attain a high fly to achieve your distance. The driver will help you achieve that objective effortlessly. Additionally, its use is limited to when you are using it on your tee.

Wedge

Another essential consideration in making excellent shots on the golf course is to have the right loft dimensions. A wedge club gives you that convenience as it boasts of having the highest loft dimension you can have in your golf bag. Additionally, you can use the club to hit the golf ball from different sizes and surfaces. As a beginner, getting the wedge will come in handy. You can use it to make the perfect and classic bunker shots, which will be the envy of many.

How About a Hybrid?

The hybrid club refers to an embodiment of different positive aspects of several clubs to bring out a more robust game. You can obtain numerous benefits of the wood and iron clubs together in a hybrid club. You can hit long shots with the hybrid thanks to the iron element and a higher range thanks to the wood features.

Even with basic skills, the convenience of versatility is a something to love as a beginner in the sport. For instance, a 3 hybrid, a constituent of 3 iron and 7 wood, would be the right call if you are a beginner.

Ultimately, remember that filling up your golf bag with different clubs will take time as your skills advance.

