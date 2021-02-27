The In-Depth Guide to Doing the Right Thing After Truck Collisions

Commercial trucks transport cargo and goods to different places and prove to be an imperative part of the transportation process for many businesses all over the world. Unfortunately, the cases of collisions involving heavy trucks are also increasing. Truck accidents are caused by different factors like driver fatigue, overloading, or defective vehicles.

Because of their size and weight, truck accidents with smaller cars can have devastating impacts that can lead to severe injuries, property damage, or even death. If you are involved in a truck accident, you are eligible to get compensation from the trucking company. However, there are different things that you should do. Read on to learn the right to do after a truck collision.

Seek Medical Treatment

You must seek medical treatment immediately after the crash. If you cannot call the ambulance, ask someone to do that for you. Your doctor will examine you and write a medical report that is used to determine the damages you can get. You also need to keep all the documents showing all the medical expenses so that the responsible party can compensate you. The other critical thing to do is to follow your doctor’s instructions.

Report to the Police

You must call the police after the crash so that they can attend the scene to conduct their investigations. After an accident, you also need to get a police report that will be used in your compensation claim. Without a police report, you may not get the settlement that you want since the insurance company representing the trucker can dispute your claim. The other thing that you must do is to be truthful in the statement that you provide to the police. Conflicting statements can compromise your compensation claim.

Hire an Accident Lawyer

In the US in particular, there are many highways, and this means the risks of truck collisions are higher than most. Indiana is a leading state for truck accidents that ultimately lead to fatalities and injuries. If you survive a truck accident, you must seek compensation from the trucking company. However, the main challenge with truck accidents is that it is difficult to prove liability since they involve different parties. For instance, the different parties that can be held liable for the crash include the driver, trucking company, or manufacturers of spare parts.

Therefore, it is important to hire an accident attorney to help you recover the settlement that you deserve when you are injured in a truck accident. Be sure to look for a lawyer licensed to practice in the state where the accident occured, If you hire a truck accident lawyer in Indianapolis, you can get peace of mind since they have significant experience handling such cases. Your attorney will play a critical role in gathering the evidence required to prove liability so that you can get the settlement you deserve. Your attorney also helps to negotiate with the insurance company for a better settlement.

Document Everything

You must ensure that you gather all the evidence that you can use to support your case. For instance, you must take photos of the damaged vehicles using your phone. If possible, you should also write a report stating everything that you remember about the crash. Some of the details that you should write in your report include the date, time, weather condition, and place where the accident occurred. You must also describe the features around the accident scene like road signs and the landscape.

Exchange Details With The Driver

You must exchange details with the truck driver. These may include their license number, contact information, and their insurance company. If there are witnesses around the accident scene, make sure you get their details, like their account of what they would have seen. It is essential to get their contact information that your lawyer might need when they conduct investigations to establish liability in your case.

However, you should avoid talking to the adjusters from the insurance company representing the trucker. They can use the information you provide against you. One thing that you should know about insurance companies is that they are in business and they aim to maximize their revenue at all costs. Therefore, they will try every trick to underpay the injured people. You need to be careful and know the right people to talk to. It is a good idea to refer all questions to your lawyer if you suspect that the investigators from the trucking company are trying to solicit information they can use against you.

Truck accidents can cause catastrophic effects, especially if they involve small cars. When you are lucky to survive a truck accident, you are entitled to get compensation from the trucker. Even if you lose your loved one in a truck accident, the trucking company should compensate you for wrongful death. However, proving liability in a truck accident can be challenging since it involves different parties. It is essential to hire an accident lawyer to help you recover the settlement that you deserve. There are also different things that you should do to get the right compensation.

