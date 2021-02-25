The Importance of a Holistic Approach to SEO

While SEO is a subjective industry, to some degree it’s also an objective one. Nobody knows the way that Google operates its algorithm in its entirety, and we never will. That said, there are a number of elements that are objective, factual, and have been confirmed as important by the search engine giant themselves.

Gone are the days where keyword stuffing, forum links and keyword-rich meta data were the bread and butter of an SEO strategy. Instead, focus now is heavily shifted towards great content, and accessible, indexable sites that are easily crawled, as well as naturally acquiring links as a result of rich and engaging on-page activity. These all formulate part of a holistic approach allowing the search engines to better understand a site, its content and indeed its structure.

An enterprise SEO platform is at the forefront of the battle when it comes to working within this approach. Such a platform ensures that the fundamentals of a strategy are all grouped together under one umbrella, thus automating the process and removing some of the more labor-intensive manual elements of SEO.

Fundamentally, a core benefit of this approach is the ability to perform in each of the three areas listed below:

Investigate and understand – when defining an approach, be it holistic or otherwise, it’s essential to understand where the site is currently at. Understanding what keywords are performing, which pages are ranking, and perhaps most importantly, how the competitors are behaving are fundamental to success. An enterprise platform will automatically detect broken links, understand keyword performance, and indeed conduct solid audits as to the current performance of the site in question.

Implementation – once the fundamentals have been understood, and the site’s current status and performance has been reviewed, the next stage is to implement the fixes. Enterprise SEO platforms laud significant benefits in this area, largely thanks to automation. Not only does this negate the need for labor-intensive activity, but the accuracy is likely to be greatly improved through use of such tools in the implementation phase.

Reporting – every site will have its own unique KPIs, and these will be identified in advance of a strategy. Without them, the element of accountability is removed, and the strategy is likely to be far less goal-driven, and ultimately less successful. Enterprise SEO tools ensure that all core metrics are quantifiable and that they are positioned in a way that underlines the ultimate goals and objectives of the business in question. After all, an e-commerce site ranking for their products is rendered pointless, if those search queries are low converting and don’t necessarily indicate strong search intent.

SEO is undoubtedly deserving of a holistic approach. As such, the tools and platforms used to work on it should be indicative of that and look to focus on automation of some of the more laborious or labor-intensive tasks. Investigate, implement and report – if one area is missing, then the full strategy could fall beyond repair.

