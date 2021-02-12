The Cyphers Agency adds to digital and account teams

Integrated marketing agency, The Cyphers Agency, has announced the addition of two new members to its digital marketing division team (Push ‘n Pull), and one new member to its account department.

Abigail “Abbey” Adams has been hired as a digital marketing coordinator to join Push ‘n Pull in providing clients with strategic development and management of multiple digital marketing efforts, including paid and organic social media campaigns. Abbey is working with many accounts including: Hannon Armstrong, an organization investing in climate solutions; Strayer University, a private, for-profit university and also a leading online educator; and River Glass Designs, a local award-winning glass design company. Abbey previously worked as a digital outreach specialist for an Enterprise SEO company, Terakeet, in Syracuse, NY and received her bachelor’s in communications with a specialization in music journalism and a minor in advanced writing from Le Moyne College. In her spare time, Abbey enjoys freelance writing, listening to music, reading, and trying new baking recipes.

Kayley Nagle has also been hired as a digital marketing coordinator to support Push ‘n Pull in various digital marketing initiatives including social media, influencer/talent outreach, and webinar moderation for multiple clients. Kayley has joined accounts including two education organizations: Pearson’s Connections Academy, a fully virtual, accredited public schooling program available to families throughout the country; and Sophia Learning, an online college course provider. She is also working with SixGen, a local business providing cybersecurity professional services. Kayley previously worked as a communications assistant for the National Association of Counsel for Children and earned a bachelor’s in communications from the George Washington University. In her free time, Kayley produces and hosts her own music commentary podcast.

Christine Schenk has been hired as an account executive to provide ongoing support to both the strategy and execution of multifaceted marketing campaigns for various clients. Christine has joined numerous account engagements including: Chesapeake Bay Trust, a non-profit, grant-making organization focused on protecting and improving the Chesapeake Bay watershed; Phillips Seafood, a local seafood restaurant group and grocery product manufacturer; and Hospice of the Chesapeake, a local hospice and palliative care organization providing support services to individuals and their families. Christine previously worked as the media & communications manager for the local craft brewery, Heavy Seas Beer, in Baltimore, MD and earned her bachelor’s in mass communication with a dual track in PR and advertising from Towson University. In her free time, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her French Bulldog, seeing live music, and traveling.

“We are so thrilled to have Kayley, Abbey, and Christine joining the Cyphers team and look forward to watching them grow within the agency while bringing fresh perspectives and skill sets to our account and digital departments,” said agency Vice President, Darren Easton. “2020 was a tough year for all, but we are looking forward to our organization’s future by adding talented individuals to our teams to continue providing clients with exceptional integrated marketing services.”

