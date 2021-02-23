Annapolis Restaurant Week
Telephone Reassurance Program Open to New Clients

| February 23, 2021, 10:45 AM

The Department of Aging and Disabilities is pleased to announce the Telephone Reassurance Program is open to new clients.

The Telephone Reassurance Program at the Department of Aging and Disabilities places daily well-check telephone calls to adults 55 years of age or older and anyone 18 years of age or older with a disability, who are homebound and who do not have family/friends to check on them.

Older adults and adults with disabilities can count on a friendly telephone call every morning of the year from a Department volunteer or staff member. Family members, who may live outside of Anne Arundel County, have the reassurance that their loved ones are in daily contact with a Department of Aging and Disabilities representative. The program helps individuals maintain their independence and their contact with the outside world.

For more information and an application form, please contact the Telephone Reassurance Program at 410-222-4375 or by email at [email protected].

TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

