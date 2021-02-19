Tax refund this year? SmartAsset says average refund in Anne Arundel is $2857

Tax season is here! Marylanders are preparing to file their taxes by April 15, and upwards of 70% of them expecting a refund according to IRS data. As part of the annual season of tax preparation, SmartAsset released its study on the places where people receive the largest tax refunds, as well as the places where people owe the most.

To determine the counties that received the highest average tax refunds in Maryland, the study divided the total amount of money refunded to residents by the IRS by the number of refunds distributed in each county. And in Anne Arundel County, the average refund is $2857.

For a more detailed look at how places in Maryland compared, check out the table below.

