Annapolis Restaurant Week
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Tax refund this year? SmartAsset says average refund in Anne Arundel is $2857

| February 19, 2021, 01:04 PM

Tax season is here! Marylanders are preparing to file their taxes by April 15, and upwards of 70% of them expecting a refund according to IRS data. As part of the annual season of tax preparation, SmartAsset released its study on the places where people receive the largest tax refunds, as well as the places where people owe the most.

To determine the counties that received the highest average tax refunds in Maryland, the study divided the total amount of money refunded to residents by the IRS by the number of refunds distributed in each county. And in Anne Arundel County, the average refund is $2857.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

For a more detailed look at how places in Maryland compared, check out the table below.

Severn Bank

Category: NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«