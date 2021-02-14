Students interested in SMOB, here are the dates your need to know

High school juniors in good academic standing can get more information on becoming the 2021-2022 Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) of Anne Arundel County during a virtual Information Night scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Interested students may join the SMOB 2021-22 Google Classroom at that time.

Content Continues Below

This informational meeting is for all interested parties to learn about the process of nomination, campaigning, election, and appointment. Interested students are encouraged to attend. The Expectations of Office will also be discussed at this information session.

Anne Arundel County’s student member on the Board of Education is the only one in the nation on a local board who has full voting rights. The SMOB is elected by members of the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) and appointed by the Governor.

The nomination process for the 2021-2022 seat opens on February 24, 2021, and ends at 4 p.m. on March 19, 2021. Nomination forms should be emailed to the Office of Student Leadership at [email protected]. No nomination forms will be accepted after 4 p.m. on March 19, 2021.

The following are other key dates in the process:

March 10, 2021: First of two campaign clinics offered by the CRASC. These workshops are designed to help students prepare for elections including SMOB, CRASC officers, Class officers, and Student Council offices. These workshops are open to all interested students. SMOB nominees are encouraged to attend. Each workshop will cover separate materials and themes. This clinic will focus on platform development. It begins at 6:00 p.m. via Google Meet.

March 17, 2021: Second of two clinics sponsored by CRASC. This clinic will focus on campaigning and election presentations. It will begin at 6:00 p.m. via Google Meet.

March 19, 2021: 2021-2022 Student Member of the Board nomination period closes at 4 p.m. No nominations will be accepted after 4 p.m.

March 26, 2021: SMOB application packets are due to the Office of Student Leadership by 4 p.m. All essays, letters of recommendation, and resumes must be submitted by email to [email protected] .

. April 2021: All nominees for SMOB will be scheduled for an interview. These interviews are scored and used to select the three finalists who will advance to the SMOB Election.

April 22, 2021: CRASC will host a live debate at 6:00 p.m. between the three SMOB finalists. This debate will be moderated by a student and the format will be determined by CRASC. It will be livestreamed on AACPS’ YouTube channel.

CRASC will host the Student Member of the Board election in late April. The name of the candidate who receives the most votes in this election will be forwarded to the governor for appointment.

For SMOB application materials, click here.

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB