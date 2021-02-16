Seeds 4 Success is Looking for Tutors and Mentors

Seeds 4 Success (S4S) is looking for tutors and mentors to work one-on-one with students in grades 3-12 as part of its core programming. Currently, we are looking for 16 volunteers, for there are 16 students in our program who have yet to be matched with a volunteer:

6 in the elementary-school program

5 in the middle-school program

3 in the high-school program

2 in the scholarship program

Tutors are responsible for independently scheduling and organizing weekly, one-hour study sessions with their students with the goal of helping students to develop effective study skills and to set and achieve 3 S.M.A.R.T. goals. Weekly interactions can consist of helping students with homework and/or activities in reading, concept grasping, organizational skills, goal setting, and/or self-advocacy with their educators. These weekly interactions can either be in-person or virtual via video-conferencing software.

Content Continues Below

Mentors are responsible for independently scheduling and organizing activities to do together with their students for at least six hours per month with the goal of helping students to develop positive interpersonal skills, discover new and enriching activities, and learn to enjoy learning, in addition to setting and achieving 3 S.M.A.R.T. goals. Activities can either be in-person or virtual via video-conferencing software.

If interested in becoming a tutor or mentor with Seeds 4 Success, please visit seeds4success.org/volunteer/ and complete the Volunteer Interest Form, or email [email protected] with any questions.

Seeds 4 Success is a 501c3 non-profit organization in Annapolis that offers mentoring and tutoring services to youth in grades 3-12 living in lower-income housing. Through these services, S4S provides these children with the academic and social skills to address their unmet needs. Students in S4S programs demonstrate tremendous positive changes, such as improved behavior at school and in the community, new positive life experiences, new positive relationships with peers and adults, and academic successes including Honor Roll and National Honor Society.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB