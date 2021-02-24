Scholarships Available from Annapolis Rotary and Rotaract

Both the Rotary Club of Annapolis and the Rotaract Club it sponsors are offering scholarships to graduating seniors planning to attend an accredited college or university. Both Clubs place a high value on an applicant’s commitment to community service.

Rotary Club of Annapolis is offering four cash scholarships of $1,500 each to graduating seniors from Annapolis high schools in zip codes 21401, 21403, 21409, and 21144, and home-schooled students. The scholarship funds must be used to help defray college expenses. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2021. For more information and a copy of the application see www.annapolisrotary.org/scholarships or email [email protected].

Annapolis Rotaract Foundation is pleased to offer scholarships for the first time this year. Two scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors in Anne Arundel County who write a 500-750 word essay describing how they embody Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self.” The first-place winner will receive $1,000 and the second-place winner will receive $500. The deadline to apply is April 12, 2021. For more information see www.annapolisrotaract.org or email [email protected].

In both cases, relatives of Rotary members are ineligible for these awards.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Volunteer