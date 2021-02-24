Annapolis Restaurant Week
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Scholarships Available from Annapolis Rotary and Rotaract

| February 24, 2021, 04:47 PM

Both the Rotary Club of Annapolis and the Rotaract Club it sponsors are offering scholarships to graduating seniors planning to attend an accredited college or university. Both Clubs place a high value on an applicant’s commitment to community service.

Rotary Club of Annapolis is offering four cash scholarships of $1,500 each to graduating seniors from Annapolis high schools in zip codes 21401, 21403, 21409, and 21144, and home-schooled students. The scholarship funds must be used to help defray college expenses. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2021. For more information and a copy of the application see www.annapolisrotary.org/scholarships or email [email protected].

Annapolis Rotaract Foundation is pleased to offer scholarships for the first time this year. Two scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors in Anne Arundel County who write a 500-750 word essay describing how they embody Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self.” The first-place winner will receive $1,000 and the second-place winner will receive $500. The deadline to apply is April 12, 2021. For more information see www.annapolisrotaract.org or email [email protected].

Severn Bank

 

In both cases, relatives of Rotary members are ineligible for these awards.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Volunteer

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«