Return to schools: hybrid learning beginning on March 1, to be include all grades by March 22

Students in Early Childhood Education and prekindergarten through fifth grade whose families selected for them to return to school buildings in a hybrid environment will do so on March 1 under a reopening plan presented by Superintendent George Arlotto to the Board of Education at its February 3, 2021, meeting.

Under the plan, students in grades 6, 9, and 12 who are taking part in hybrid learning would return on March 8, followed by students in grades 7, 8, 10, and 11 on March 22. Students at all three levels would attend class in school buildings on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday each week. All learning would take place virtually on Wednesday, when schools would undergo a thorough cleaning.

Content Continues Below

Approximately 34 percent elementary school students will return in a hybrid format. That number is 36 percent in middle school and 39 percent at the high school level.

On January 14, 2021, the Board of Education directed Dr. Arlotto to begin the hybrid reopening of schools for as many students as possible by March 1. That is the same timeline that has been publicly urged by Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland State School Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon.

Dr. Arlotto also provided the Board with the following timeline that will see smaller groups of students come back to buildings beginning next week:

February 11, 2021: Center of Applied Technology – North; Developmental Centers (Phase I elementary)

February 16, 2021: Developmental Centers (Phase II elementary)

February 18, 2021: Center of Applied Technology – South; Developmental Centers (secondary)

February 22, 2021: Elementary ED Regional Centers (Glendale ES, Odenton ES, Rolling Knolls ES); J. Albert Adams @ Mary Moss Academy (all grade levels); Phoenix Academy (ED elementary students)

February 25, 2021: Secondary ED Regional Centers (Bates MS, Chesapeake Bay MS, Chesapeake HS); Secondary Autism Classrooms (Old Mill MS South and Old Mill HS); and Phoenix Academy (alternative education programs and ED secondary students)

School-based staff would return to buildings no later than February 17, 2021, with school system central and satellite office staff returning on a similar timeline. Teachers and others involved with instructing small groups of students will return earlier.

More information on the reopening of schools, including safety protocols and other mitigation measures, can be found at www.aacps.org/spring2021.

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB