Rams Head On Stage is back at it with new shows announced!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Due to government mandates Rams Head On Stage will be operating as an 80 capacity venue until further notice. To create a safe, socially distanced experience and to ensure you are seated with people you know, you must purchase all available seats at your table. Masks must be worn to table, at table while not consuming food or beverage, and when moving about the venue.

The box office is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 AM – 2 PM and at 5:00 PM on show days. Questions? Please send an email to [email protected].

UPCOMING SHOWS:

STEFAN HEUER w/ Special Guests Brother’s Keeper | Saturday, February 6, 2021 | 8:00pm

w/ Special Guests Brother’s Keeper | Saturday, February 6, 2021 | 8:00pm ERIC SCOTT w/ The Honey Larks | Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 7:30pm (Second Show Added)

w/ The Honey Larks | Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 7:30pm (Second Show Added) DUBLIN 5 | Saturday, March 6, 2021 | 8:00pm

| Saturday, March 6, 2021 | 8:00pm DUBLIN 5 | Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 4:00pm

| Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 4:00pm MICHAEL MC HENRY TRIBE | Saturday, March 20, 2021 | 8:00pm

RESCHEDULED SHOWS:

2/13/21 The Davisson Brothers rescheduled to 3/5/21

2/19/21 Chris Smither rescheduled to 11/18/21

3/5/21 Abbarama – postponed

3/10/21 Ides of March rescheduled to 10/13/21

3/24/21 Southern Culture on the Skids rescheduled to 11/19/21

3/25/21 Watkins Family Hour rescheduled to 9/28/21

3/26/21 Sabbath rescheduled to 9/24/21

4/25/21 Al Stewart rescheduled to 9/21/21

Ticket holders for the above shows will be contacted directly. If you don’t see your show listed, don’t worry! They are continuing to work hard rescheduling dozens of shows and will provide updates regarding new dates soon.

A note on ticketing: At this time, Rams Head On Stage is only offering mobile tickets to provide contactless entry to the venue. Mobile tickets are only accessible via the AXS App. If you haven’t already, download the free AXS App (available in the Apple App Store and Google Play) and create an account using the same email address you provided during ticket checkout. Your mobile tickets will be delivered directly to your account.

