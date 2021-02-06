Proven Ways to Prevent the Spread of Infectious Pathogens

The coronavirus pandemic has proved exactly how drastic pathogens could be. People have always ignored the experts’ advice and taken precautions lightly. As a result, they have suffered from the consequences. It is high time everyone puts effort into preventing the spread of infectious diseases. A disease can be stopped in its tracks if people act wisely and follow the basic guidelines. Moreover, an endemic can be avoided from turning into a pandemic if the restriction of the spread of infectious pathogens is done right at the start. If you are unaware of the measures you need to take to prevent a virus/bacteria spread, let’s go over the protocols you must follow.

Prevention is Always Better

The most vital aspect of stopping a pathogen’s spread is by taking care of oneself primarily. The experts have suggested basic healthcare protocols to follow in case of an outbreak, because when everyone plays their part and adheres to the guidelines, society prospers. As the world has become more advanced, pathogens have developed faster; so more attention needs to be paid to individual healthcare.

Some Routines To Follow

Here are the five basic healthcare practices you can follow to restrict an infectious pathogen’s spread:

Wash your hands with antibacterial soap before every meal and every time you get back from an outing. Moreover, you also need to wash your hands properly. If you are unaware of the effective hand washing method, you can find it on the WHO’s website. When meeting other people, ensure social distancing. Remain at least six feet apart at all times. Regularly sanitize your hands with a sanitizer consisting of a minimum of sixty percent alcohol. Avoid sharing your day to day equipment with other people. It might put both of you at risk. If there is a vaccine available for the pathogen, go for it at your earliest convenience.

When everyone takes care of these concerns, it is highly implausible that a pathogen will spread to different people located in other areas.

Shielding the face

Although the human body is a sturdy fort, infectious pathogens still find a way to invade. Therefore, two areas require external protective gear. There are two potential options when it comes to faces. Firstly, the most obvious one is wearing a facemask. Make sure to opt for the right mask and also ensure that you are wearing it correctly. When people started using facemasks, it is reported that not only did it prevent the coronavirus’s spread, but it also reduced the prevalence of all other airborne diseases. The second option is a face shield. It is not as effective as a mask and is mostly used with a mask simultaneously.

Sterilizing the Clothes

It might not come up often, but most pathogens enter your houses from your shoes and your clothes. Hence, the need to sanitize our shoes upon entry. But, it can be tricky to sanitize your shoes upon entering. A quick and efficient way to get the job done is to use a Healthy Sole device before entering the premises. Secondly, pathogens’ spreading can be restrained by using scrubs. However, only healthcare professionals use scrubs regularly. It is highly advisable to use these if you are at risk of exposure.

Reducing Travel Frequency

Part of preventing an outbreak is ensuring that the disease remains localized. Even if one infected individual manages to go across the border, an entire state is at risk of catching the pathogen. Therefore, limit any travel so that the disease remains inside the boundaries. Moreover, reduce the visits to the market and other social gatherings.

Limiting The Hospital Visits

Contrary to what you think, hospitals are some of the most unsafe places on the planet. Especially during the spread of a pathogen, hospitals are at high risk of spreading the disease. Moreover, there is a high likelihood that a person with the virus/bacteria is at the hospital getting some form of treatment. Hence, the whole building might be exposed. So, reduce hospital visits if possible, but of course if emergency medical treatment is needed, the hospital is the place to go.

It may be a bit of a hassle, but halting the spread of infectious pathogens is indeed possible. Experts are continually giving new guidelines that are easier and more practical than the previous ones. Therefore, it’s important to follow those pointers. Understanding that everyone needs to be on the same page and play their part in restraining an infectious pathogen in its early days is crucial. Hence, follow the steps above (backed by healthcare professionals) because surely no one wants to face another pandemic.

