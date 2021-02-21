Police Investigating Suspicious Death as Homicide

On Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 8:10 a.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 300 block of Church Street, Baltimore, Maryland for an adult male suffering suspicious injuries. The victim, identified as thirty-five-year-old Bayron Randolfo Calderon Moran from the 300 block of Church Street was transported to a local trauma center. Medical personnel performed life saving measures but he was pronounced deceased. Mr. Moran was be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anne Arundel County Homicide Detectives responded to the scene along with the Evidence Collection Unit. Several witnesses were located and search warrants were executed. Preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.



