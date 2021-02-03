Police and FBI offer $20,000 reward for info on 2019 Glen Burnie homicide

The Anne Arundel County Police, working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is announcing an up to twenty-thousand dollar ($20,000.00) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) that shot and killed Xavier Green on November 18, 2019 in Glen Burnie. Due to the passage of time, homicide detectives are aware witnesses will be more likely to discuss the event than they were during the initial stages of the investigation. Detectives understand relationships change and witnesses may have moved where they may be more comfortable with assisting law enforcement with this developing investigation.

Content Continues Below

This is a very active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit (410) 222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or 1 (800)-CALLFBI (225-5324).

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB