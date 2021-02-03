--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Police and FBI offer $20,000 reward for info on 2019 Glen Burnie homicide

| February 03, 2021, 03:23 PM

Rams Head
Xavier John Arthur Green

Xavier John Arthur Green

The Anne Arundel County Police, working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is announcing an up to twenty-thousand dollar ($20,000.00) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) that shot and killed Xavier Green on November 18, 2019 in Glen Burnie. Due to the passage of time, homicide detectives are aware witnesses will be more likely to discuss the event than they were during the initial stages of the investigation. Detectives understand relationships change and witnesses may have moved where they may be more comfortable with assisting law enforcement with this developing investigation.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

This is a very active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit (410) 222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or 1 (800)-CALLFBI (225-5324).

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«