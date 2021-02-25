Pittman Quietly Aligns County COVID Policies with State

With the COVID case rate and hospitalization numbers returning to levels last seen before the deadly winter surge, County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Executive Order #43 today to align the county’s COVID restrictions with the State of Maryland. Under the new order, establishments that were previously limited to 25 percent may now open at 50 percent of maximum capacity. The county retained its social gathering limits of 10 persons indoors and 25 persons outdoors.

“Today’s loosening of restrictions are minor, but they simplify compliance and enforcement by aligning us with Maryland’s minimum standards,” said County Executive Pittman. “Please continue to limit social gatherings, wear your masks, and avoid high-risk contacts. The end of this pandemic is hopefully drawing near, so let’s finish the good work we are doing.”

The county’s COVID case rate has steadily decreased for more than seven straight weeks, which represents the longest decline since COVID cases were first identified in the county. The seven day average case rate today was reported as 13.6 cases per 100,000 residents, the lowest rate recorded since October 31 of last year. The peak case rate was 64.9 on January 11. The county hospitalizations due to COVID are also down from 168 total occupied beds on January 8 to 59 reported today.

List of all new or amended actions, effective immediately:

Religious Facilities – Outdoor services gathering limit increased to a maximum of 250 persons, provided the Facility requires strict adherence to the Mandatory Health and Safety Protocols.

Foodservice Establishments – contact tracing provisions are recommended but no longer required.

Organized sports – for Indoor Facilities, there is no longer a limit on participants and coaches in an activity area. Indoor facilities must still maintain a total occupancy less than 50% of the facility’s maximum capacity and masks must be worn at all times except for participants on the field of play. Contact tracing provisions are recommended but no longer required.

Fitness Centers – there is no longer a square footage restriction, but Fitness Centers must still maintain a total occupancy less than 50% of the facility’s maximum capacity and masks must be worn at all times. Contact tracing provisions are recommended but no longer required.

Organized outdoor events with designated event organizers are now permitted with no more than 100 persons.

Indoor theaters (including movie theaters) – Total allowed occupancy is increased to the lesser of 100 persons or 50% of maximum capacity.

Outdoor Entertainment Venues – Total allowed occupancy is increased to the lesser of 250 persons or 50% of maximum capacity.

Pool Hall and Billiard Halls – Total allowed occupancy is increased to 50% of maximum capacity.

Live Call Bingo – Total allowed occupancy is increased to 50% of maximum capacity.

Roller rinks, indoor ice rinks, bowling alleys, live call bingo and electronic bingo facilities that sell or serve food or beverages – contact tracing provisions are recommended but no longer required.

All Outdoor Sporting Venues – Total allowed occupancy is increased to the lesser of 250 persons or 50% of maximum capacity.

Cigar and hookah lounges and adult entertainment venues – total allowed occupancy is increased 50% of maximum capacity.

An updated Frequently Asked Questions document will be available shortly on the county’s Road to Recovery website.

