Performing Arts Camp to Open This Summer at Monarch Academy Annapolis

Monarch Academy Annapolis, a public contract school with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, announces the launch of Transformation Theatre Company, a performing arts summer camp July 5 to Aug. 13. One- and two-week camp programs will be available for rising prekindergarten through eighth grade students in performing arts, instrumental rock music, choral music, songwriting, dance and drama.

Campers will have the opportunity to discover and develop their talents under the guidance of performing arts educators with performance experience. Each program will culminate with a showcase event for families. Academic tutoring will also be available upon request for children who would benefit from academic support during the camp day.

Content Continues Below

“We are thrilled to offer a robust theatre performance camp this summer at Monarch Academy Annapolis,” said The Children’s Guild Alliance’s Chief of Educational Services Kathy Lane. “We are committed to the integration of the arts in our curriculum and school environments. We are excited to offer the families of budding thespians and musicians in our Monarch community, and throughout Anne Arundel County, this transformative opportunity.”

Broadway Bound, for students in third through eighth grades, is a weeklong camp from July 5 through July 9 focusing on the three main components of musical theatre: singing, dancing and acting. Director Vicki Smith is a performing arts and production specialist for The Children’s Guild Alliance and Monarch Academy schools and owner of StageWorkz Theatre Arts Project.

Monarch Rocks! is a weeklong music camp from July 12 through July 16 for beginner and intermediate students in third through eighth grades. Instruction will include making music and songwriting using guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and vocals. Students will work collaboratively writing songs and playing in a band. Monarch Rocks! Director Sean Lane is a music teacher and registered music therapist at The Phoenix Academy in Annapolis. He has maintained a full schedule of performances for the past 20 years and has performed at inauguration events for the past three presidents.

It’s Showtime is a two-week camp from July 19 through July 30 for students in third through eighth grades. On the first day, campers will learn the auditioning process, an opportunity for beginning performers to practice in a safe environment. It’s Showtime Director Karin Abbott has been teaching for 22 years and is the arts integration specialist at Monsignor Slade Catholic School. She formerly worked at Monarch Academy Annapolis. Abbott has provided musical theatre workshops and camps for children and teens in Anne Arundel County for 13 years.

Merry Tales is a weeklong camp from Aug. 2 through Aug. 6 for students in prekindergarten through second grades. Campers will explore and perform fairy tales. They will be introduced to theatre, speaking and stage presence, while they practice reading comprehension strategies. Merry Tales Director Meg Nemeth is the arts integration teacher at Monarch Global Academy Laurel. Additionally, she teaches middle school theatre and leads the school’s drama club in full-scale plays and musicals.

Kids First Chorus offers a one- or two-week camp for the weeks of Aug. 2 and Aug. 9 for students in third through eighth grades interested in singing in a chorus and joining the school’s new traveling Kids First Chorus. Monarch Academy students selected for the Kids First Chorus will form an elite musical group that will sing and travel to venues in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., beginning in the fall. Beyond daily rehearsals, all choral campers will experience classes in vocal technique, art, piano and physical education. The programs are open to children living in Anne Arundel County, and scholarships are available on a sliding scale on a first-come, first-served basis for Monarch Academy families.

For more information on Transformation Theatre Company, including dates and costs, visit MonarchAcademy.org/camp.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB