Nominations for the AACPS Partners in Education Awards open through February 16th

| February 05, 2021, 01:29 PM

The 21st Century Education Foundation and AACPS will be recognizing business and community partnerships that support our students and schools in Anne Arundel County.  The Partners in Education Awards celebration will be virtual and more details will be shared this spring.

AACPS schools and programs are invited to nominate businesses and organizations in one of the following categories:

  • Business Partner with more than 50 employees,
  • Business Partner with less than 50 employees, and
  • Service Organization/Small Non-Profit

Please click here for more information and to submit your nomination.  Deadline to nominate is Tuesday, February 16, 2021.  If you have any questions, please contact [email protected].

For more information about the 21st Century Education Foundation, please visit www.21st-education.org.

Source :
AACPS

