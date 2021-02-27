Music Students…AMFM has a Scholarship for You!

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis-area musicians and music programs for youth, is accepting applications for its fourth annual Tim King Music Performance Scholarship.

Candidates must meet the following basic criteria:

Be a current high school student attending school in Anne Arundel County and scheduled to graduate in May/June 2021;

Be a musician who was active in high school chorus, band, orchestra, jazz band, or other school-sponsored performance group(s) prior to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0;

Intend to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music performance in the fall of 2021.

Content Continues Below

Candidates will be evaluated using a system that awards points for (1) active membership in a school band, orchestra, choir, chorus, or other school-sponsored musical performance group prior to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) volunteer music participation prior to the COVID-19 pandemic; (3) participation in special school performances prior to the COVID-19 pandemic (and presently, if the school sponsors such opportunities); (4) selection in All County/All State/Regional performance groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (5) participation in private music lessons. Candidates must also submit and will be evaluated on a performance video of up to three minutes in length and either a three-minute narrative video or a 350- to 500-word written essay to support their application. The narrative video or essay should address the questions “What role has music played in my life, and how will it shape and influence my future?” and “How will the scholarship assist me?” Candidates must also include one letter of recommendation from a music teacher, music coach, or music mentor, and are encouraged to submit a second performance video that reflects their diverse musical styles or interests.

The scholarship application deadline is April 15, 2021, and the awardee will be chosen on or about May 15, 2021. To apply, and for details: www.am-fm.org/music-performance-scholarship/.

Tim King was a beloved Annapolis musician, actor, and writer, and a gifted guitar teacher. This $5,000 scholarship honors his legacy by providing support to future musicians.

AMFM provides financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to circumstances leaving them unable to perform. It also fosters the next generation of Annapolis–area musicians through scholarship programs and by funding private lessons for underserved youth. AMFM raises funds through donations and music events showcasing local professional talent. For more information: www.am-fm.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB