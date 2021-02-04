Monarch Academy to host free, online educational conference this Saturday

Monarch Academy Annapolis, a public contract school serving pre-K to fifth grades in partnership with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, will hold a free, virtual Family EdCamp conference for school families and the community to help them support their children’s education on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The conference will provide an opportunity for families to collaborate with Monarch Academy Annapolis educators and other families and attend virtual workshops covering topics including academics, social-emotional needs, technology and general school topics.

Families can register for the Family EdCamp conference at monarchacademy.org/annapolis.

