Monarch Academy to host free, online educational conference this Saturday

| February 04, 2021, 01:18 PM

Monarch Academy Annapolis, a public contract school serving pre-K to fifth grades in partnership with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, will hold a free, virtual Family EdCamp conference for school families and the community to help them support their children’s education on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The conference will provide an opportunity for families to collaborate with Monarch Academy Annapolis educators and other families and attend virtual workshops covering topics including academics, social-emotional needs, technology and general school topics.

Families can register for the Family EdCamp conference at monarchacademy.org/annapolis.

