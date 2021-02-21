Monarch Academy Annapolis Celebrates Black History Month with Rashad Jennings

Monarch Academy Annapolis will hold “I am… Series Finale Featuring Rashad Jennings,” a free public virtual event Friday, Feb 26, at 5 p.m. with former NFL player Rashad Jennings, who will discuss the people in Black culture who have influenced him. The event will conclude the school event series celebrating Black History Month.

Rashad Jennings played eight seasons in the NFL before retiring with the New York Giants in 2017. Jennings won season 24 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” with professional dancer Emma Slater as his partner. He wrote The New York Times best-seller “The IF in Life: How to Get Off Life’s Sidelines and Become Your Best Self” followed by the children’s book “Arcade and the Triple T Token.”

Jennings founded The Rashad Jennings Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring youth by making education fun, providing mentorship for individual success and promoting health and fitness worldwide. He has given motivational addresses to thousands across the country and appeared on TV shows on Starz, NBC and Fox Sports.

To learn more and register for the event, visit MonarchAcademy.org/I-Am.

