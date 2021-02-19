Annapolis Restaurant Week
Mission Escape Rooms to Donate All March 3rd Sales to the Barstool Fund 

| February 19, 2021, 09:34 AM

Mission Escape Rooms, Maryland’s largest operator of escape rooms, announced that it will donate 100% of the sales of escape room experiences booked for Wednesday, March 3rd to the Barstool Fund. The Barstool Fund was started by Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy to help small businesses across America impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the Barstool Fund has raised $35 million in support of 267 small businesses nationwide.

Mission Escape Rooms Owner Jason Cherry was inspired by Dave Portnoy and the Barstool fund. Cherry is calling on other Annapolis-area businesses to donate to the Barstool Fund as they are able. “We are all suffering the effects of this pandemic together,” said Cherry. “Banding together to support the small businesses community as a whole is what will help us all survive, and ultimately thrive.”

To ensure a purchase is part of the Barstool Fund donation, customers should book an experience for Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 via MissionEscapeRooms.com using promo code BARSTOOL.

