Mike Brady named President and CEO of Hospice of the Chesapeake

The Board of Directors of Hospice of the Chesapeake announced today that Mike Brady has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of the non-profit organization effective February 5, 2021.

“We have chosen Mike Brady to lead Hospice of the Chesapeake because of his visionary leadership skills, his proven ability to navigate the rapidly changing healthcare environment, and his strong vision for the future of the organization,” said Brian Gibbons, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Mike has served with distinction as our Interim CEO since September 2020 and during this time has proven his readiness to assume the helm of Hospice of the Chesapeake.”

Content Continues Below

Brady joined Hospice of the Chesapeake in January 2018 as Chief Financial Officer after 19 years with the National Lutheran Communities and Services in Rockville, Maryland. In his previous progressive roles at National Lutheran, Brady managed the overall financial operations for an annual operating budget totally over $75 million for an organization that served over 950 seniors in Maryland and Virginia. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Bonaventure University in St. Bonaventure, New York and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“I am honored to continue to serve Hospice of the Chesapeake in this new role and to play a part in shaping the future of healthcare for residents of our region,” said Brady. “I embrace the opportunity to strengthen current partnerships and create new alliances that will benefit our patients, their families and our communities.”

The last year proved to be an extremely challenging and, simultaneously, successful year for Hospice of the Chesapeake which served more than 5,300 individuals, more than ever before in its history, through its many programs and services, including hospice and supportive care as well as grief support. Brady will lead all facets of the organization including the continued integration of Hospice of Charles County which joined the Hospice of the Chesapeake organization in October 2020.

Hospice of the Chesapeake’s mission is caring for life during illness and loss. For more information, please visit www.hospicechesapeake.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB