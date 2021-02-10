--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

MHEC awards Maryland nurse faculty for outstanding service

| February 10, 2021, 01:08 PM

MHEC LOGO WIDE 2020The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced that members of Maryland’s nurse faculty were recently recognized for their contributions in nursing education and their service to Maryland nursing students.

The Nurse Support Program II (NSP II), which is administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission and funded through the Health Services Cost Review Commission, recently announced the first annual Nurse Faculty Annual Recognition Awards (NFAR), showcasing 13 of Maryland’s finest nurse faculty. Each of the award recipients were nominated by their Dean or Director of Nursing as full time nurse faculty and will receive $10,000.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

“I am so proud of the outstanding efforts of MHEC’s NSP II program, which continues to create new programs that support and celebrate nursing faculty in Maryland,” said Secretary Fielder. “This new recognition award offers an opportunity to publicly thank these important individuals who are making a difference in educating the next generation of nurses in Maryland.”

The award recipients were chosen from selected areas of excellence demonstrated by the faculty member in the following categories:

A. Excellence in Teaching – Two faculty awarded

·         Ms. Jane Schroeder                         Carroll Community College

·         Ms. Theresa Libershal                    Harford Community College

B. Impact on Students – Two faculty awarded

·         Ms. Mary Knarr                              Cecil College

·         Dr. Elizabeth Crusse                      Towson University

C. Engagement in the Nursing Program and Employing Institution – Six faculty awarded

·         Dr. Eden Kan                            College of Southern Maryland

·         Dr. Rebecca Sinclair-Bennett    Community College of Baltimore County

·         Dr. Jennifer Pope                      Coppin State University

·         Dr. Kara Platt                        Frostburg State University

·         Dr. Monique Davis                      Montgomery College

·         Dr. Lisa Seldomridge                      Salisbury University

D. Innovation in Education and Technology – Two faculty awarded

·         Dr. Krysia Hudson                         Johns Hopkins University

·         Dr. Amy Daniels                             University of Maryland, Baltimore

E. Contributions to Nursing Education – One faculty awarded

·         Dr. Robin Seal-Whitlock                Chesapeake College

“The average teaching experience of the award recipients was 20 years and included ten nominees with doctoral degrees and three nominees with master’s level preparation,” said NSP II Director Dr. Peggy Daw.  “Also, 62% of the experienced faculty awarded holds a specialty teaching certificate or the National League for Nursing’s Certified Nurse Educator credential.”

For more information on the awards, go to nursesupport.org/nurse-support-program-ii/grants/statewide-initiatives/-nurse-faculty-annual-recognition-nfar-/

Severn Bank

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«