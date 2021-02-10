MHEC awards Maryland nurse faculty for outstanding service

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced that members of Maryland’s nurse faculty were recently recognized for their contributions in nursing education and their service to Maryland nursing students.

The Nurse Support Program II (NSP II), which is administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission and funded through the Health Services Cost Review Commission, recently announced the first annual Nurse Faculty Annual Recognition Awards (NFAR), showcasing 13 of Maryland’s finest nurse faculty. Each of the award recipients were nominated by their Dean or Director of Nursing as full time nurse faculty and will receive $10,000.

“I am so proud of the outstanding efforts of MHEC’s NSP II program, which continues to create new programs that support and celebrate nursing faculty in Maryland,” said Secretary Fielder. “This new recognition award offers an opportunity to publicly thank these important individuals who are making a difference in educating the next generation of nurses in Maryland.”

The award recipients were chosen from selected areas of excellence demonstrated by the faculty member in the following categories:

A. Excellence in Teaching – Two faculty awarded

· Ms. Jane Schroeder Carroll Community College

· Ms. Theresa Libershal Harford Community College

B. Impact on Students – Two faculty awarded

· Ms. Mary Knarr Cecil College

· Dr. Elizabeth Crusse Towson University

C. Engagement in the Nursing Program and Employing Institution – Six faculty awarded

· Dr. Eden Kan College of Southern Maryland

· Dr. Rebecca Sinclair-Bennett Community College of Baltimore County

· Dr. Jennifer Pope Coppin State University

· Dr. Kara Platt Frostburg State University

· Dr. Monique Davis Montgomery College

· Dr. Lisa Seldomridge Salisbury University

D. Innovation in Education and Technology – Two faculty awarded

· Dr. Krysia Hudson Johns Hopkins University

· Dr. Amy Daniels University of Maryland, Baltimore

E. Contributions to Nursing Education – One faculty awarded

· Dr. Robin Seal-Whitlock Chesapeake College

“The average teaching experience of the award recipients was 20 years and included ten nominees with doctoral degrees and three nominees with master’s level preparation,” said NSP II Director Dr. Peggy Daw. “Also, 62% of the experienced faculty awarded holds a specialty teaching certificate or the National League for Nursing’s Certified Nurse Educator credential.”

For more information on the awards, go to nursesupport.org/nurse-support-program-ii/grants/statewide-initiatives/-nurse-faculty-annual-recognition-nfar-/

