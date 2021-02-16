Mayor Buckley Swears in New Deputy Chief of Police Department

Mayor Gavin Buckley swore in Deputy Police Chief Stan Brandford on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in City Council Chambers. The Mayor and Deputy Chief were joined by Annapolis Police Department Chief Edward Jackson and members of Brandford’s immediate family in the socially-distanced event.

“We are fortunate to be able to bring this talent to our City and to the Annapolis Police Department,” said Mayor Buckley.

Brandford came to Annapolis in January 2020 where he has been working in a civilian capacity. Prior to his Annapolis service, Deputy Chief Brandford was a veteran of the Baltimore Police Department. He retired in 2018 as a colonel where he was Chief of Detectives and commanded the homicide division. Brandford has been serving as Deputy Chief in an acting capacity since the retirement of Major Paul Herman in January 2021.

“It’s a good day for the Annapolis Police Department,” said Chief Jackson. Adding, “and that will mean a good future for the residents of our City.”

At the swearing in, Brandford thanked the Mayor and Chief for entrusting him as deputy chief, “I look forward to the work.”

