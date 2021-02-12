Luminis names new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer

Luminis Health announces Tamiko Stanley as its vice president and chief diversity equity and inclusion officer.

Stanley joined Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) in 2017 as director and head of diversity equity and inclusion. During her tenure, Stanley has been at the forefront of the design and execution of innovative strategies that have enhanced workforce diversity, cultural inclusion and increased outcomes in health equity for patients. Most recently, she was instrumental in the creation of the health system’s Health Equity and Anti-Racism Task (HEART) Force, consisting of members of the board of trustees, senior leaders, medical staff, community partners and stakeholders.

Content Continues Below

Stanley’s work has directly contributed to LHAAMC receiving a score of 100 from the Healthcare Equality Index and being named a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in 2020 by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, as well as earning the honor of the 2019 Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award from the American Hospital Association — an award bestowed to only a few hospitals in the country.

“Tamiko is a proven agent of change, a visionary diversity and inclusion strategist, and a transformational leader,” said Victoria Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “Her leadership has been the driving force behind our swift progress toward a more diverse and inclusive workplace, as well as culturally customized care making each patient, family, and community encounter better. We look forward to her leadership in this new role to expand these important efforts across our health system.”

“If you look at the world’s most successful companies, you’ll find a successful diversity and inclusion strategy embedded in those organizations,” said Stanley. “I am proud that Luminis Health is among them that are committed to the continuous pursuit of a more inclusive and equitable culture. This commitment is evident in our values of respect, inclusion, service and excellence that are at the core of our Vision 2030 strategic plan to ensure that diversity and inclusion are integrated into what we do every day.”

Stanley came to Luminis Health from Pittsburgh, Pa., where she worked in the diversity field for a number of large organizations, including FedEx Supply Chain, the City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

She is a Juris Doctorate candidate and has a business degree from Duquesne University.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS