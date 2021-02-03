--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Luminis Health – AAMC launches mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic

| February 03, 2021, 03:08 PM

Luminis Health is helping to remove barriers to access by bringing the COVID-19 vaccine directly to some of our most vulnerable, at-risk community members. The health system has launched a mobile vaccination clinic to reach those residing in subsidized senior residential communities in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

On Friday, the mobile clinic made its first stop to Bowman Place, a senior living community in Annapolis, MD., by Homes for America.

“Many of these residents have transportation and technology issues,” said Charlotte Wallace, community health nurse for Luminis Health. “With our mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Luminis Health aims to eliminate these obstacles and provide a much-needed shot of hope to our neighbors. Seniors are the most vulnerable to this virus, and vaccinating them as quickly as possible brings us closer to ending this pandemic.”

Thirty five seniors received their first dose of the vaccine during the mobile clinic. “These residents were incredibly brave,” added Wallace. “Many of them were scared of needles and vaccinations, but we provided on-the-spot education and talked them through the process to provide encouragement.”

“Homes for America is grateful for our continued partnership with Luminis Health,” said Julie McCabe, vice president of service enhanced housing. “We are excited that residents of Bowman Place will have the ability to get vaccinated. Their health and safety has and continues to be our utmost priority. This is an historical moment that we are proud to be a part of, a win-win for the residents and for the community at large.”

The mobile vaccination clinic is part of Luminis Health’s community vaccination plan to reach those who are unable to get to other vaccine clinics.

