Looking for a dog? Here are the 7 friendliest dog breeds

If you are getting a dog to add to your family, its temperament is one of the critical things you should consider. Taking care of a dog is a lifetime commitment, and you have to dedicate time and effort to caring for them. Sometimes, you have to adjust to their lifestyle, and needs. Feeding and caring for a dog is an investment in not only time and energy and love; but nutrition; and you might need to consider giving them grain-free puppy food to get the best nutrition possible. If this is going to be the first time having a dog, it is advisable to start with friendly dogs. Here are some of the breeds you should consider:

1. Poodles

If you want to have a cuddly dog with an outgoing personality, you can choose to have a poodle. Poodles are smart pets that often win dog shows, as they are highly trainable. Give them a task, and they will surely learn it after a few tries. Since they are mentally active, they can get bored quickly. Leaving them at home without any activities to do can result in a destructive pet. If you plan to get yourself a poodle, you must be ready to invest time in matching this breed’s playful nature.

2. Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen

Also known as PBGV, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen breeds are among the friendliest you will ever encounter. Like poodles, these dogs are best for owners who can satisfy their active lifestyle. PBGV comes from a family of hunters, with experience in catching small game such as hare and rabbits. If you don’t like furry dogs that shed, your best bet would be the Petit as these dogs don’t shed even if their coats can get shaggy.

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Named after King Charles II, this dog breed is often preferred by families with small children for its gentle nature, making them an ideal and trustworthy companion. If you love to go hiking, you can definitely have a four-legged companion as they thrive on these sporty activities.

4. Irish Setters

For those who love pets with an outgoing personality with tons of energy, Irish Setters should be one to consider for your family. The Irish Setter breed was wildly popular during the 18th century because they are often working alongside hunters, often laying low near the birds, as if “setting” the birds for capture. Be prepared to feed them, as this breed typically has a high metabolism and may need to eat more than your average dog.

5. Labrador Retrievers

Few breeds best Labrador Retrievers when it comes to temperament. These furry pals would literally crave cuddling and spending time with you anytime they get a chance. For most families with small children, getting a labrador is often the best choice, as these four-legged friends are like gentle giants who would care for your children as if they were their own. One downside is that they can shed. A lot. For those with allergies to animal dander, they may not be an ideal choice.

6. Beagles

Beagles may be known for their intense hyperactivity, but they are one of the friendliest pet breeds out there. Sometimes, their overfriendliness can get them into trouble and mischief. Since they are scent hounds, expect them to follow their nose whenever you go for walks, so be ready to hold on to their leash.

7. Boxer

Boxers are upbeat and playful dog breeds. Don’t be surprised if they constantly seek human affection. They just love being around people. However, they can also be overly protective of their loved ones.

Whenever you want to get a new pet, consider adopting one from the shelter, look for a breed that best compliments your personality, and make sure that you can commit to taking care of them.

