Annapolis Restaurant Week
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: HealthSource of Crofton

| February 20, 2021, 12:00 PM


We all have woken up with a stiff neck or a sore back. Maybe it goes away. Maybe not. But you might want to get it checked out!

Dr. Ndidi Harley of HealthSource of Crofton joins us on the phone today to talk about her practice and her holistic (or is it whole-istic?) approach to keeping you in top shape. And it is not just aabout stiff necks and sore backs.  If you are working from home, you need to listen to this!

Dr. Harley comes from a family of doctors and scientists, but it was a car accident that guided her away from dentistry and into chiropratic medicine.

Have a listen!

Links:

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!
bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US!   THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...


Severn Bank

Tags: , , ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«