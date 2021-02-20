Local Business Spotlight: HealthSource of Crofton
We all have woken up with a stiff neck or a sore back. Maybe it goes away. Maybe not. But you might want to get it checked out!
Dr. Ndidi Harley of HealthSource of Crofton joins us on the phone today to talk about her practice and her holistic (or is it whole-istic?) approach to keeping you in top shape. And it is not just aabout stiff necks and sore backs. If you are working from home, you need to listen to this!
Dr. Harley comes from a family of doctors and scientists, but it was a car accident that guided her away from dentistry and into chiropratic medicine.
Have a listen!
Links:
- HealthSource of Crofton (Website)
- HealthSource of Crofton (Facebook)
- HealthSource of Crofton (Instagram)
