Local Business Spotlight: Frances Marketing Group

Judy Buddensick suffers from volunteeritis and has made many friends and connections in Annapolis over the past 20 years. Naturally, in 2017 it made sense to start a marketing company!

Frances Marketing Group (a nod to her mother) was founded in 2017 to offer small to medium sized businesses some hands-on help with their outbound digital marketing. Websites, social media, SEO, and even traditional print and broadcast are in the mix.

As to her volunteeritis–you just need to listen because the list is long!

Have a listen!

Links:

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!

bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US! THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB