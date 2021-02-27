Annapolis Restaurant Week
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Frances Marketing Group

| February 27, 2021, 12:00 PM


Judy Buddensick suffers from volunteeritis and has made many friends and connections in Annapolis over the past 20 years. Naturally, in 2017 it made sense to start a marketing company!

Frances Marketing Group (a nod to her mother) was founded in 2017 to offer small to medium sized businesses some hands-on help with their outbound digital marketing. Websites, social media, SEO, and even traditional print and broadcast are in the mix.

As to her volunteeritis–you just need to listen because the list is long!

Have a listen!

Links:

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!
bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US!   THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...


Severn Bank

Tags: , , ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»