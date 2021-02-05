Little Known Ways to Get Instant Cash

How can one make some extra money without taking on a part-time job? You’ve probably heard of money-making ideas, such as starting a blog or business. Although these techniques offer positive results, they require time to earn extra money.

With a money being tight for many Marylanders, let’s highlight some of the simple ways you can get instant cash to cater to your needs.

1. Sell your Unused Gift Cards

The chances are that you have gift cards for places you never even go to. If you have a balance on them, sell them. In Maryland, it is illegal to put an expiration on gift cards. So, if you are looking for quick cash, there are tons of places out there where you can get cash for the unused gift cards. CardCash is an option and Coinstar is experimenting with a program to redeem unused cards as well. Just look for the special kiosk, scan the gift card and get the cash offer.

2. Online Loans

Gone are days when you had to file lots of documents to apply for a loan. Today, with the internet, you can quickly access cash and sort your financial fix. This is true, especially in countries like the United States and Canada. When looking for quick cash companies like icash Canada can assist as they are easy to sign up and operate on a 24-hour basis. With such kind of agreement, it means that you can have your loan in less than 30 minutes. For online loans, you are given a repayment loan where you are expected to pay the amount plus interest.

3. Sell Spare Electronics

How many times have you had an old phone in a random drawer in your house? More often than not we find ourselves holding onto some old electronics even after an upgrade. Well, you should note that an old phone, computer, tablet, or any old tech could fetch you some cash to save the day. Therefore, if you are looking for quick cash, you can start by checking around for electronics you never use. Sites such as Swappa and Gazelle are perfect platforms to execute the activity, and even Amazon has a trade in program.

Content Continues Below

4. Work to be Paid Today

You don’t have to wait all month long so that you can pay your pending bills. Instead, you can consider looking for a job that pays the same day. Thankfully, today, with the internet, you can easily find legitimate side jobs out there for a quick boost. Some of the common jobs include driving passengers or delivering packages for companies like Uber or Lyft.

5. Ask for a Payroll Advance

Many ways to access instant cash come with a fee during repayment. Well, if you are cautious about the added fees, you should consider asking for a payroll advance from your boss. The method doesn’t cost you any extra fee. You pay it through payroll deduction. Companies usually have rules for accessing an advance. For example, most set mid-month as the date on which you can start asking for the advance.

6. Work as a babysitter/dog walker

If you have some extra time and need cash quickly, then you should consider working as a dog walker or a babysitter. You can start by creating posters and sticking them around your neighborhood. You will be surprised at the number of calls you will receive from your neighbors seeking your services. As a babysitter or dog walker, you can start by charging friendly prices to attract more clients. Within time, you can then expand your services to other localities and get more cash.

7. Pawn Items

Another way to get quick cash if you are in a fix is through a pawn shop. So, how does a pawn shop operate? All that is needed is to take an item to the shop and use it as security to get quick cash. The pawn dealer examines the item to determine if it’s worth the amount you need. After getting the cash, you have 30 days to repay the loan amount plus the interest. The dealer can eventually sell the item left if you fail to honor the agreement. Some of the items you can take to a pawn shop include; smartphones, jewelry, bicycles, and musical instruments.

On one occasion or another, you will find yourself in quick need of cash. There are many ways to access instant cash to fix your instant money problem. These are some of the simple and proven ways to access cash. Read through and find a method that works best for you.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS