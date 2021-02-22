Key School to Host 18th Annual Annapolis Book Festival (Virtually)

Beloved best-selling children’s author Kate DiCamillo ; Emmy Award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson ; Pen/Faulkner Award-winning novelist Ann Patchett ; writer and activist Wes Moore ; best-selling mystery writer Charles Finch ; advocate and recipient of the Helen Keller Achievement Award Haben Girma ; award-winning investigative journalist Ben Westhoff ; best-selling memoirist, speaker and media producer Austin Channing Brown ; chair of Color of Change Heather McGhee ; best-selling author, journalist and historian Garrett M. Graff ; award-winning short story writer Sergio Troncoso ; satirist and Thurber Prize finalist Annabelle Gurwitch ; senior fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations Gayle Tzemach Lemmon ; and historical fiction writer and novelist Erika Robuck are among the many distinguished speakers scheduled to join the virtual Annapolis Book Festival on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 .

Now in its eighteenth year, the Annapolis Book Festival is an interactive, multi-generational event that has something for book lovers of all ages. Evolving into a two-day virtual Festival in 2021, this free community event attracts nationally and internationally renowned authors who discuss their books and the craft of writing. This year, t he Festival will partner with Anne Arundel County Public Libraries to provide these virtual programs for children: School Readiness Skills, Tree Songs Puppet Show, and a Take and Make Activity . Combining entertainment with compelling author panels and educational opportunities, the Festival appeals to a wide audience and has historically attracted more than 3,000 attendees annually in addition to coverage on C-SPAN BookTV.

The virtual Annapolis Book Festival will be held on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25, 2021 , from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Designed to promote and celebrate reading among all ages and interests, the event is free and open to all.

2021 Annapolis Book Festival Authors

Sharyl Attkisson – Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism

Sophie Blackall – If You Come to Earth

Austin Channing Brown – I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness

Oliver Bullough – Moneyland: The Inside Story of the Crooks and Kleptocrats Who Run the World

Tom Burgis – Kleptopia: How Dirty Money Is Conquering the World

Israel Centeno – Writing with an Accent

Sarah Chayes – On Corruption in America: And What Is at Stake

Kate DiCamillo – Stella Endicott and the Anything-is-Possible Poem (illustrated by Chris Van Dusen)

April Falcon Doss – Cyber Privacy: Who Has Your Data and Why You Should Care

Jessie Dunleavy – Cover My Dreams in Ink: A Son’s Unbearable Solitude, A Mother’s Unending Quest

Charles Finch – An Extravagant Death: A Charles Lenox Mystery

David Gendell – Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse: A Chesapeake Bay Icon

Haben Girma – Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law

Garrett M. Graff – The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11

Annabelle Gurwitch – You’re Leaving When?: Adventures in Downward Mobility

Sara Harberson – S oundbite: The Admissions Secret that Gets You into College and Beyond

Luke Harding – Shadow State: Murder, Mayhem, and Russia’s Remaking of the West

Mary Dell Harrington & Lisa Heffernan – Grown & Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family, and Raise Independent Adults

Harold Holzer – The Presidents vs. the Press: The Endless Battle Between the White House and the Media

Deborah Hopkinson – We Must Not Forget: Holocaust Stories of Survival and Resistance

Martha S. Jones – Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon – The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice

Heather McGhee – The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together

Bill McKibben – Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?

Wes Moore – Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City (co-author Erica L. Green)

Kate Murphy – You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters

Ahmed Naji – And Tigers to My Room

Ann Pachett (author) & Robin Preiss Glasser (illustrator)- Escape Goat

Tia Powell – Dementia Reimagined: Building a Life of Joy and Dignity from Beginning to End

Erika Robuck – The Invisible Woman

Rudy Ruiz – The Resurrection of Fulgencio Ramirez: A Novel

ire’ne lara silva – Cuicacalli/House of Song

Sue Stuart-Smith – The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature

Karin Tanabe – A Hundred Suns: A Novel

Sergio Troncoso – A Peculiar Kind of Immigrant’s Son

Ben Westhoff – Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Are Creating the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic

Kelly Yang – Parachutes

