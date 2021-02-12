Jing Ying Institute to Celebrate Year of the Ox

The Chinese New Year of the Ox begins this Friday, February 12. People around the world will ring in the Lunar New Year with celebrations of feasting, family reunions, and other festivities.

The Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a series of events that will help all ages be as healthy and strong as an ox! Offering Lunar New Year activities has been an important part of Jing Ying’s giving back to their local community for the past 20 years and has included large and festive in-person events. This year they are skipping the crowds by holding smaller in-person classes and virtual events. With the addition of online events this year, there’s a bit of something for everyone no matter where they live.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated over the course of two weeks. In keeping with tradition, Jing Ying’s students will gather the day before the new year starts by cleaning the school (wushu guan) in preparation for the holiday. They will be symbolically cleaning to make room for good luck coming in for the new year. Once the school is ready, the celebration kicks off this Saturday, February 13, with a “Lunar New Year Drive-by,” where families can drive by and pick up a goodie bag with a craft activity and giveaways. Other activities include free tai chi and kung fu classes, an online tea making & tasting class, and an online cooking class. Pre-registration is required, and more information can be found at www.JingYing.org or by calling 410-431-5200.

Lunar New Year Events at Jing Ying:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13 (1:00-2:00pm)

FREE Drive-by Lunar New Year Craft & Goodie Bag Pickup – The Lunar New Year has been a big celebration for Jing Ying Institute for the past 20 years, with large and festive in-person events. This year we are skipping the crowds by holding smaller in-person events, virtual events, and events like this Lunar New Year Drive-by. The craft kit will include materials for a Lunar New Year of the Ox paper craft. Inclement weather date is February 20, 1-2pm. This event is for ages 5 to 10. Register at www.JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (6:30-7:30pm):

Virtual Tai Chi & Qigong Workshop – FREE – Celebrate the Year of the Ox and learn how tai chi and qigong can help you to be as healthy and strong as an ox! Part talk/part basic movements. Register at www.JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18 (6:45-7:30PM)

Family Kung Fu Class – FREE – Suitable for children ages 5 to 10, this in-person class is an introductory lesson in Kung Fu and will include a Lunar New Year of the Ox gift bag with a take-home craft. A parent/guardian is welcome to join the class. Register at www.JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19 (11:30am-12:15pm)

Homeschool Kung Fu Class – FREE – Suitable for ages 5 to adult. Great for families looking for a daytime class during the week. This in-person class is an introductory lesson in Kung Fu and will include a Lunar New Year celebration gift bag with a take-home craft. 410-431-5200 or www.JingYing.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21 (2:00-3:30PM)

Tea Tasting with Tea Expert – $15 to $25 – Enjoy a delicious and informative tea tasting with Lynayn Mielke, a certified tea specialist. Try several delicious teas, learn about their proper preparation, and learn about their health benefits. This year the tea tasting is going virtual, but the tea will be real! This means you will learn how to make your tea in YOUR personal setting, which will set you up for success in properly brewing your tea. Order deadline is February 15 to allow you enough time to pick up your tea kit in Arnold or Eastport. There are two kits, one with the teas we will be sampling and another that includes a vessel called a gaiwan for brewing and drinking the tea. Register at www.JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25 (6:00-7:00PM)

Virtual Cooking Class: Celebrate the Year of the Ox with a Perfect Plant Powered Day – $14.99 – Get ready to welcome in the Lunar New Year of the Ox with a very special online cooking class where participants will learn how to prepare incredible dishes that will make them feel invincible and strong as an ox! Sign up early so you have enough time to buy your recipe ingredients if you want to cook along with the chef. Otherwise, you can just watch and then cook later (the show will be recorded for you). Go to www.JingYing.org to learn how to register or call 410-431-5200.

