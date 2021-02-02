How to choose the right rifle for your personal needs

So you’ve decided to buy your first rifle. This is an excellent step in becoming a self-reliant and versatile outdoors enthusiast or helps you on your way to becoming a firearms enthusiast. Rifles are one of the most popular firearms options because they offer so much in the way of versatility, power, and function. The problem is choosing the right rifle can be a real head-scratcher due to all the choices out there.

Some might not see that as a problem; after all, it gives you plenty of variaties to check out, but it does warrant some very important questions to ask yourself before deciding on the right rifle you want in your life. Here are some things to consider when looking to purchase a rifle.

What Size Rifle Can You Handle?

When discussing the dimensions and power of a rifle, it’s always good to consider it in relation to your size as well. The smaller you are, the more likely it is that the rifle you are considering should match your height. Usually, people will go with a .270 or .308 caliber (more on calibers later) because the guns aren’t as jarring to the user when firing, and they come in smaller sizes. The bigger you are, the more options you have. Consider your size and weight when picking out a rifle because you want to have full control over the firearm and be able to carry/hold it for reasonable amounts of time.

Content Continues Below

Do You Value Versatility?

There’s no such thing as a “do-it-all” rifle, which is something that a lot of people want when looking to buy their first firearm. Fortunately, there are still plenty of rifles that offer a lot of versatility for function and customization. Finding an AR-15 under a thousand is easy, which is good news because it’s easily one of the most versatile rifles you can find. If this is what you are looking for, you should look for a rifle with a good range of optics, rail mounts, receiver upgrades, and stocks. Otherwise, you should focus on rifles that are manufactured for specific functions.

What is the Primary Function of the Rifle?

On that topic, a rifle doesn’t have to be a do-it-all weapon. It just has to be able to do enough for what you need it to do. Usually, this means it has a primary function. Most people who buy a rifle need it for hunting, and there are plenty, like the .308 or .45-70, that are primarily for hunting purposes. An AR-15 is great for sport or target shooting, too, so you want to consider what the nature of your purchase is going to be.

What Kind of Action do You Want?

There is a lot of talk of fully automatic vs. semi-automatic, but those are just two of the types of actions you can find in a rifle. You can also find bolt-action, lever-action, pump-action, and break action. For most beginners, semi-automatic or bolt-action are good choices. Semi-automatic rifles allow you plenty of leeway for mistakes when shooting, while bolt-action will enable you to set yourself up and focus. As you get more experienced, you might lean more towards pump or lever-action as additional rifles for your collection.

How Do You Know Which Caliber to Choose?

There is a lot of mention about caliber sizes already. The most common calibers you will want in a rifle are .223, .270, .308, .30-06, and .45-70. These are not only the easiest to handle when shooting, even for people of a slight frame, but they are also very readily available to purchase because of their popularity. The more common they are, the cheaper and easier they are to find, making it easier to stock up and save money. Beginner firearm enthusiasts should go for any one of those calibers.

How Much Are You Willing to Spend?

As mentioned with the AR-15, you want to spend a reasonable amount of money, especially on your first and subsequent rifles. You can easily find rifles for just above $200-$300, all the way up to $1000+. The more you spend on the gun, the more likely it will be better made, so focus on brand rather than cost.

You don’t need to break the bank when searching for a good rifle, but don’t low-ball it, or you may end up with an inferior product. Finding the right rifle for your needs is easy when you follow these tips.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS